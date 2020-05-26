Keshav Prasad Maurya said people do not give importance to Rahul Gandhi's irresponsible statements and behavior.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that the government had underestimated the scale of the battle against coronavirus and said Gandhi was making irresponsible comments to which people also do not give importance.

“Rahul Gandhi, who has failed in three consecutive elections in 2014/2017/2019, is making such irresponsible remarks due to fear of failing again in 2022 and 2024 due to Centre and state governments’ decisions for the welfare of people. They (the people) also do not give importance to such remarks,” Maurya said in a tweet.

Gandhi had said during a virtual press conference that India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and lockdown is being removed. “India is facing the result of a failed lockdown,” he said.

The country is under the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making “false claims” and accused the party of trying to politicise the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi said that the aim and purpose of the lockdown had failed and that the country was removing the lockdown at a time when the numbers of coronavirus cases were increasing “exponentially”.

“The country is fighting the coronavirus but the Congress can’t stop politicising the issue. The press conference of Rahul Gandhi today is an example of such behaviour. His statement today was also factually incorrect,” Javadekar said.

The Minister said when the lockdown was imposed, the infection of the virus was doubling in three days, a rate which is now at 13 days.

“When the lockdown was imposed, Congress opposed the decision asking why the lockdown was imposed. Now that the lockdown is being relaxed, they are still opposing the decision. Such is the two face of the Congress party,” Javadekar said.

“Compared to the damage in Germany, Brazil, Spain, Italy and China, our country has incurred less damage. The whole world is praising us but congress is not,” he added.

Javadekar also slammed the Congress party for targeting the BJP-led Central government over the plight of migrant workers amid the ongoing lockdown.

A row had broken out over transporting the Uttar Pradesh migrant workers back to their homes with Congress submitting a list of 1,000 buses to ferry the workers, which the state government said consists of many two-wheelers, autos, and goods carriers.

“Over 45 lakh migrant labourers have been sent back to their homes through 3,000 special trains. It is a historical task. Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, both BJP-ruled states, made cash transfers to people and gave money to labourers,” Javadekar said.

Which of the Congress-led government made cash transfers to the people, the Minister asked but later added that he doesn’t want to politicise the issue.

Responding to the Congress party’s demands of Rs 7,500 cash transfer, Javadekar said, “Over 80 crore people under food security are being given 25 kg rice and 5 kg dal for free. Around 10 crore migrant labours without ration card have been given 10 kg grains and 2 kg pulses for free. Money has also been transferred to the accounts of 20 crore women.”

“Nine crore farmers have received Rs 2,000 in their accounts. Eight crore households have received three gas cylinders for free. Rs 1,000 was transferred to old and specially-abled people. A scheme to give Rs 10,000 has also been initiated for 25 lakh roadside vendors,” he added.

