New MHA guidelines

• Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines today, for

phased re-opening of areas outside the Containment Zones.

• The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020 and will be

effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock

1, will have an economic focus.

• MHA order of March 24, 2020 imposed a strict lockdown throughout

the country. Only essential activities were permitted. All other activities

were prohibited.

• Subsequently, in a graded manner and keeping the overarching

objective of containing the spread of COVID-19 in view, the lockdown

measures have been relaxed.

• New guidelines have been issued today based on extensive

consultations held with States and UTs.

Salient features of the new guidelines

• All activities that were prohibited earlier will be opened up in areas

outside Containment Zones in a phased manner, with the stipulation of

following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to be prescribed by

the Health Ministry:

In Phase I, religious places and places of worship for public;

hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping

malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Health

Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation

with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other

stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the

spread of COVID-19.

hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Health Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19. In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching

institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States

and UTs. State Governments/ UT administrations are being

advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents

and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on

the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of

July, 2020. MoHFW will prepare SOP for these institutions.

institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. State Governments/ UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020. MoHFW will prepare SOP for these institutions. Only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited

throughout the country. These activities are: International air

travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls,

gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres,

bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places; and,

social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/

religious functions/ and other large congregations.

throughout the country. These activities are: International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places; and, social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ and other large congregations. In Phase III, dates for their opening will be decided based on assessment of the situation.

• Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones. These will be demarcated by the State/ UT Governments, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

• Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones. These will be demarcated by the State/ UT Governments, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry. Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be

maintained and only essential activities allowed.

Unrestricted movement of persons and goods

• There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement

of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will

be required for such movements.

• However, if a State/ UT, based on reasons of public health and its

assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of

persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions

to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be

followed.

Night curfew

• Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force, on the movement of

individuals, for all non-essential activities. However, the revised

timings of the curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am.

National Directives for COVID-19 management

• National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be

followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social

distancing.

States to decide on activities outside Containment Zones

• States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may

prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose

such restrictions as deemed necessary.

Protection for vulnerable persons

• Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons

with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of

10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential

requirements and for health purposes.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App