New MHA guidelines
• Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines today, for
phased re-opening of areas outside the Containment Zones.
• The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020 and will be
effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock
1, will have an economic focus.
• MHA order of March 24, 2020 imposed a strict lockdown throughout
the country. Only essential activities were permitted. All other activities
were prohibited.
• Subsequently, in a graded manner and keeping the overarching
objective of containing the spread of COVID-19 in view, the lockdown
measures have been relaxed.
• New guidelines have been issued today based on extensive
consultations held with States and UTs.
Salient features of the new guidelines
• All activities that were prohibited earlier will be opened up in areas
outside Containment Zones in a phased manner, with the stipulation of
following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to be prescribed by
the Health Ministry:
- In Phase I, religious places and places of worship for public;
hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping
malls; will be permitted to open from June 8, 2020. Health
Ministry will issue SOPs for the above activities, in consultation
with the Central Ministries/ Departments concerned and other
stakeholders, for ensuring social distancing and to contain the
spread of COVID-19.
- In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching
institutions etc., will be opened after consultations with States
and UTs. State Governments/ UT administrations are being
advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents
and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on
the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of
July, 2020. MoHFW will prepare SOP for these institutions.
- Only a limited number of activities will remain prohibited
throughout the country. These activities are: International air
travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls,
gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres,
bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places; and,
social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/
religious functions/ and other large congregations.
- In Phase III, dates for their opening will be decided based on assessment of the situation.
• Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones. These will be demarcated by the State/ UT Governments, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.
- Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be
maintained and only essential activities allowed.
Unrestricted movement of persons and goods
• There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement
of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will
be required for such movements.
• However, if a State/ UT, based on reasons of public health and its
assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of
persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions
to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be
followed.
Night curfew
• Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force, on the movement of
individuals, for all non-essential activities. However, the revised
timings of the curfew will be from 9 pm to 5 am.
National Directives for COVID-19 management
• National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be
followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social
distancing.
States to decide on activities outside Containment Zones
• States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may
prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose
such restrictions as deemed necessary.
Protection for vulnerable persons
• Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons
with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of
10 years, are advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential
requirements and for health purposes.