Assam Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced a lockdown in Assam’s Kamrup district for two weeks and a complete curfew to curb the spread of novel coronavirus- Covid-19. During the lockdown, only pharmacies and hospitals will remain open for all 7 days while everything else will remain shut. He also recommended that anyone who has to buy things on daily necessities list should do so by Sunday.

A sudden rise in the number of coronavirus cases has urged Assamese Government to take this decision. The total number of coronavirus cases in Assam are around 6,300. As of now, a total of 9 people have succumbed to the disease and around 2,600 people have fully recovered.

During 2 weeks of lockdown in Kamrup, banks will be remain open, albeit for a limited amount of time. Travelers can use air or railway tickets as passes. Since 15 June, 700 new cases have been detected and about 276 of these were reported on a single day, with 133 of them being from Guwahati. Sarma said that they are now left with no choice but to impose a full lockdown. This was the only way to break the chain of transmission, suggesting that this may be the strictest lockdown the state has faced since the outbreak of the pandemic.

India declared a nationwide lockdown in March to control and hopefully eradicate the disease. The restrictions were later eased under Unlock 1.

