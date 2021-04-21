With healthcare systems reaching the edge of their breaking points, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said that while addressing the nation that the nation should be saved from a lockdown as it would be the last resort. The nation also needs to be saved from the pandemic at this point as a massive Covid-19 crisis seems to have gripped India.

In his yesterday’s address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ruled out an immediate lockdown, he mentioned that lockdown should be avoided and be looked at as the last resort. Given the massive surge in daily Covid-19 cases and scarcity of vaccine doses, oxygen, hospital beds and medicines, the breaking point of our healthcare system seems to have arrived.

Heart-wrenching visuals have been coming from all big and small states where the plight of the people is reflecting the system’s failure. State Chief Ministers like Uddhav Thackeray and Arvind Kejriwal have gone ahead in public and accepted being short of oxygen, hospital beds and vaccines. The leaders have also expressed their worries as they fear they might exhaust these things soon.

With a new record of new cases and fatalities each day, India’s most vulnerable ones are again suffering the most. The migrant workers have started heading back to their states as even after a year, the system seems to have failed them again.

Not just due to Covid-19, India’s medical infrastructure has been severely hit as a man in Varanasi died yesterday who was seeking treatment for his kidney ailment. Hospitals denied treatment to him due to the unavailability of non-Covid beds, he went to a private hospital but succumbed to his ailment. A picture of his mother ferrying his dead body in an e-rickshaw due to the unavailability of ambulances went viral yesterday.

