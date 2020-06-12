Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday also asked MCD to send him details related to 2,098 COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, claimed by them.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 will not be extended in the national capital. “No, the lockdown will not be extended,” Jain said on being asked if there have been discussions to extend lockdown in the national capital considering the spike in coronavirus cases.

Delhi has over 34,000 virus cases and 1,085 deaths.

Talking about MCD’s claim of 2,098 COVID-19 deaths in Delhi, Jain said, “Why don’t they send those details to us? Names, age and reports… all details are needed. Ask them for a list of these numbers along with the (COVID-19) positive reports of those people.”

On being asked if community spread has started in Delhi, Satyendra Jain had earlier said, “AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that there is a community transmission in Delhi but the Centre has not accepted it yet. We cannot declare it and the declaration is up to the Centre. Community spread is a technical term and it depends on the Centre whether they accept it or not. There are four stages in epidemiology in which the third stage is the community spread.”

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 97,648. Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus count stands at 38,716 while cases in Delhi reached 34,687.

