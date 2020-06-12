Maharashtra CMO on Friday has clarified that lockdown will not be extended in the state. The statement also urged people to not crowd anywhere.

Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Friday clarified that the lockdown in the state will not be extended and also appealed people to avoid crowding in order to halt the spread of coronavirus. At present, the lockdown is imposed in the state till June 30.

“Lockdown will not be re-announced. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has requested and appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere. Follow the instructions given by the government and take care of yourself,” the Maharashtra CMO tweeted. The statement from the CMO came after several reports surfaced that the government may further extend lockdown in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the number reaching 97,648. India on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, with 396 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Lockdown will not be re-announced. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has requested and appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere and follow the instructions given by the government: CMO Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/LEsMCdV44N — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

Also Read: Supreme Court to Ministry of Civil Aviation, airlines: Work out ways to refund tickets cancelled during lockdown

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Health secretary Beela Rajesh transferred amid surge in Covid-19 cases

India’s COVID-19 tally on Friday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 10,956 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). 396 deaths have been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,97,535 including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,498 deaths.

Also Read: No coercive action against employers for not paying salaries during Covid-19 lockdown: Supreme Court

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App