In the 2019 elections, Rameshwar Oraon the candidate of INC, Sukhdeo Bhagat the candidate of BJP and AJSU candidate Neru Shanti Bhagat are contesting for the MLA seat and INC gave a tough competition to the other parties. Check the full-fledged detail of the candidate who won, who lost, who trail and who lead from the Lohardaga constituency for the MLA seat.

Lohardaga is a constituency in Jharkhand state and the constituency has a majority Scheduled Tribes. The Congress candidate Rameshwar Oraon has taken the lead over the BJP candidate Suukhdeo Bhagat and AJSU candidate Neru Shanti Bhagat by 13,646 votes. BJP candidate is facing a downfall after the high trail being faced in the Lohardaga constitution. Lohardaga covers the major districts like Gumla, Lohardaga district and few parts of Ranchi district. The constituency covers the population of the Scheduled Tribe and they account for 56.95% voters. The literacy level of the constituency falls is at 68.29%.

The 2019 election holds up the number of 2,44,381 electors in the Lohardaga constituency and from that, there are 1,23,658 male voters and 1,20,723 are the female voters and there are third gender voters also.

Lohardanga will be having the majority of youth voters this time as there is a number of 6,205 who are in the age group of 18-19 years. In this age group, there are 3138 female voters whereas there are 3067 male voters. There is also a high number of voters from the 80+ age group which comes to 1990 voters from the constituency and there is a number of 3401 voters who are on the list of people with disabilities.

In the 2014 elections, Kamal Kishore Bhagat, the AJSU candidate, won the election by 592 votes and defeated the candidate of INC. In the 2009 election, AJSU won the Lohardaga seat by again defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 606 votes.

In the 2019 elections, Rameshwar Oraon, the candidate of INC, Sukhdeo Bhagat, the candidate of BJP and AJSU candidate Neru Shanti Bhagat have been fielded by the respective parties. AJSU is stronger on the ground here due to its affinity to the tribal cause. Lohardaga went to the polls on November 30, 2019, and the counting of votes is being held on December 23, 2019. In this year’s election, there was a total of 324 polling stations in the Lohardaga constituency.

