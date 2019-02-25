Lok Sabha 2019: Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday cleared the stand on alliance (Mahagathbandhan) with Congress in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. Delhi Chief Minister also said that his party would be contesting alone in the national capital.

Lok Sabha 2019: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday cleared the stand on alliance (Mahagathbandhan) with Congress in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. According to the reports, Arvind Kejriwal said that Aam Aadmi Party would not be joining hands with former CM Sheila Dixit-led Congress in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 which are due for May. Delhi Chief Minister also said that his party would be contesting alone in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal reportedly said that he made efforts to reach out to Congress despite the political rivalry just to keep Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo from Delhi. He lashed out at the BJP top leaders saying the PM-led government has destroyed the economy, caused an environment of hate and weakened the country’s unity. “To stop BJP, we will do anything. We don’t have any love for the Congress,” Arvind Kejriwal said. He added that all doors for the alliance have been closed and now, his party is preparing to contest alone.

A few days back, Arvind Kejriwal had announced that he would be sitting on an indefinite hunger strike in demand to statehood to Delhi from March 1, 2019. CM had said that he is even ready to face the death this time for state status to Delhi.

