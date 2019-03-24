BJP campaign for Lok Sabha 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP will today kick off their campaign for the upcoming 17th Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party will hold Vijay Sankalp Sabhas in 480 constituencies out of 543 and star campaigners like UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Uma Bharti, Hema Malini, Ravi Shankar Prasad and other leaders will promote the party.

For the upcoming 17th Lok Sabha elections, all parties have pulled up their socks and are set to face fierce contest. To woo the voters and tell their vision for the next 5 years, in power, BJP will launch its election campaign today. The saffron party is studded with several star campaigners like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Uma Bharti, Hema Malini, Ravi Shankar Prasad and many other big names along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP will hold Vijay Sankalp Sabha to promote its candidates and convince voters to support PM Modi again. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told the media that the party is likely to hold the Vijay Sankalp Sabhas in 480 of the country’s 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

He added that the party president Amit Shah and other leaders will address the people across the country and try to woo them to elect BJP again. Shah will be hosting the Vijay Sankalp Sabha on March 24 and 26. He is also scheduled to address public gatherings in Agra on March 24 and in Moradabad on March 24.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will meet the people of Lucknow on March 24 and he will be hosting the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in the national capital on March 26.

Today, Union Minister of Roads Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will address people in his hometown Nagpur. While on March 26, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will host Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad constituencies.

On the same day, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad will try to get support from West Bengal and today he is scheduled to meet the people of Patna.

In the same fashion, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will be addressing Sambha and Bareli today. Both of the BJP stalwarts will conduct the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Shahjahanpur and Tamil Nadu on March 26 respectively.

