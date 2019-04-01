Lok Sabha 2019: BJP has announced BDJS chief Thushar Vellapally to contest against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Kerala's Wayanad seat. The announcement was made by BJP chief Amit Shah on Twitter. Earlier NDA had field BDJS vice-president Paily Vathiattu from Waynad.

A day after Congress announced the second seat for its president Rahul Gandhi to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, BJP changed its strategy. BJP today named Thushar Vellapally to contest from Wayanad against the Congress chief. BJP president Amit Shah made the big announcement. Shah said President of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena Thushar Vellappally will be NDA’s candidate from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. Earlier, NDA had field BDJS vice-president Paily Vathiattu from Waynad and Thushar Vellapally was about to contest from Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

While Tushar Vellappally had expressed a desire to contest from Wayanad, taking cognizance of the political scenario of the state, BJP chief Amit Shah today named Tushar Vellapally to contest against Rahul Gandhi. The state leadership feels that Tushar Vellappally can woo the Hindu voters of the state and give a tough fight to Congress chief at Waynad.

I proudly announce Shri Thushar Vellappally, President of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena as NDA candidate from Wayanad. A vibrant and dynamic youth leader, he represents our commitment towards development and social justice. With him, NDA will emerge as Kerala's political alternative. — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 1, 2019

At the same time, NDA claims that 50 % of the Hindu population comprises of Ezhava voters which may put BDJS in a good position over Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi and CPI candidate CP Suneer.

Who is Thushar Vellappally?

Thushar Vellappally is the president of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and a new NDA candidate from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency. Thushar Velappally is the son of Vellappally Natesan who is the general secretary of the influential Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam. The Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam works for the welfare of Ezhava community, a backward caste with a sizeable population in Kerala.

