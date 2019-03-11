Lok Sabha 2019: The Model Code of Conduct has been implemented for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. To keep a close eye on the content posted by political fronts on social media, the ECI has directed Google, Facebook, and Twitter to monitor the content to curb nuisance.

Lok Sabha 2019: The count down for 17th Lok Sabha 2019 has begun. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the polling dates for Lok Sabha 2019 elections, which will be conducted in 7 phases for 543 constituencies. While making the official announcement at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan for Lok Sabha 2019 elections, the chief election commissioner Sunil Arora directed parties and candidates to avoid any nuisance post on social media. Arora also directed social media giants Google, Facebook and Twitter to keep track and monitor the content which is being posted, shared or published by the candidates or political fronts during the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

Sunil Arora in his speech said that the social media campaigns of political parties and candidates will be closely monitored by the ECI. “EC will be keeping a close eye on the content aimed at destroying the electoral process.”

The EC Chief informed that the Social media giants— Facebook, Twitter and Google— have also extended their support and will be working with the Election Commission to curb hate speech or nuisance content.

Social media(SM) expert is also going to be part of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee; candidates are required to furnish details of SM accounts; all expenditure on SM campaigning to be part of election expenditure account: CEC Sh Sunil Arora#LokSabhaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/nxdVCIjZ5r — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 10, 2019

Google, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube will also be verifying the political advertisements and the commission has also appointed a grievance officer to deal with such cases, said Arora. He added that the Commission believes the fair election is the foundation democracy.

LIVE Now 📡: Press Conference by #ElectionCommission of India https://t.co/s05XsYHmKh — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 10, 2019

The Lok Sabha polls 2019 have been scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19, 2019, and the counting of votes for all 7 rounds will be held on May 23, 2019. The phase 1 of voting will be held on April 11 for 91 constituencies seats, phase 2 on April 18 for 97 constituencies, phase 3 on April 23 for 115 Lok Sabha seats, phase 4 on April 29 for 71 seats, phase 5 for 61 seats on May 6 and phase 6 on May 12 for 59 seats and phase 7 on May 19 for 59 seats.

