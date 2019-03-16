Lok Sabha 2019 election: Apna Dal's Krishna Patel faction has joined the Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh for upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to the sealed pact with the grand old party, the Apna Dal will contest from two Lok Sabha seats - Basti and Pilibhit.

Lok Sabha 2019 election: Apna Dal’s Krishna Patel faction has joined the Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh for upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. According to the sealed pact with the grand old party, the Apna Dal will contest from two Lok Sabha seats – Basti and Pilibhit. The Congress party put out a tweet on its official Twitter handle to announce the electoral pact. Pankaj Niranjan, the son-in-law of Krishna Patel, has taken the membership of the Congress. He joined the party in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in-charges of Uttar Pradesh – Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Patel was also present there.

The Sonelal faction of Apna Dal, which is led by Krishna Patel’s daughter and union minister Anupriya Patel, has tied up with the BJP for forthcoming parliamentary polls – scheduled to be held in seven phases.

INC & Apna Dal have entered into an alliance in UP. Congress President @RahulGandhi & GS I/C UP East & West Smt. @priyankagandhi & Shri @JM_Scindia welcome Shri Pankaj Niranjan Singh Chandel to the UPA. pic.twitter.com/ObI90Prq4J — Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2019

The Congress has decided to go it alone in politically vital Uttar Pradesh, after being snubbed by Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. Both parties had announced their alliance in January, leaving no space for the grand old party, except Rae Bareli and Amethi. Ajit Singh’s RLD is also a part of the Uttar Pradesh mahagathbandhan.

Earlier, there was heavy speculation that SP-BSP has reponed talks with the Congress, in the wake of Pulwama attack and subsequent Balakot air strike by India. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 members to Lok Sabha which is maximum across the country and they say the road to Delhi goes through Lucknow.

