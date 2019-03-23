Lok Sabha elections 2019: The National Democratic Alliance has released the candidates' list of Bihar for April-May, General Elections 2019. According to the list, the Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has taken charge of the parliamentary constituency, Patna Sahib to contest election. The list was released on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha may field the Congress candidate, as per reports.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: The Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has replaced Shatrughan Sinha for contesting elections from the parliamentary constituency, Patna Sahib, according to the latest candidates’ list of BJP from Bihar for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, released on Saturday, March 23, 2019. The BJP has dropped actor-turned-politician, Shatrughan Sinha and he may be fielded as the Congress candidate, as per reports. Prior to Ravi Shankar Prasad, the party’s in-house critic Shatrughan Sinha was candidates’ face from the same constituency.

Soon after the news, the Twitterati started pouring out their congratulatory wishes for the Union Minister. Ravi Shakar Prasad also thanked everyone for sending in their warm wishes and has assured that NDA would win the election of Bihar. On Martyr’s day, Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru.

Presently, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar.

Apart from, this, BJP has decided to give Bhagalpur constituency’s ticket to Giriraj Singh for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. This means, he will replace Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. The National Democratic Alliance has announced its 40 candidates for Bihar polls. LJP’s Chirag Paswan will contest from Jamui, BJP’s Ravij Pratap Rudi from Saaran, Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, Ashwini Kumar Chobey from Baxar, and Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh will contest from East Champaran.

Shatrughan Sinha had criticised publicly Prime Minister Narendra Modi on multiple times. Among the latest ones, he made two scathing attacks on the PM of India. At West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega opposition rally, he said Narendra Modi is a ‘dictator’. Later, he tweeted that it was high time to have a ‘new, better leadership’

As the BJP candidate, Shatrughan Sinha won the 2014 elections. The leader had a fallout with the party after he was left out of the cabinet. Despite his public attacks on the supreme power, BJP didn’t sack him and take any disciplinary action.

Shatrughan Sinha had been in headlines for other reasons also. He triggered a speculation that he might replace Lalu Yadav to head Rashtriya Janata Dal when he went to serve the jail term for corruption. It happened when he met Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav.

