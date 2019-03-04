Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: The state has been under the rule of President since December 20 last year. In June 2018, the BJP had pulled out of the alliance with Mehbooba Mufti, leading to Governor's rule of six months.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: A team of Election Commission arrived in Srinagar for a two-day visit to review poll preparedness in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state, in the wake of Pulwama terror attack that left 49 CRPF personnel dead. Chief Election Commissioner along with deputies Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra will meet representatives of all major political parties, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police chiefs of the state. Regional key players including National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress have made a strong pitch before the poll panel to hold simultaneous assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with Lok Sabha elections.

Last month, the Centre had deployed an additional 100 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in Kashmir, already a highly militarised area, in view of some of the badly terrorism affected districts.

The security arrangements will also be used in upcoming general elections. The deployment came days after Pulwama attack that triggered tensions between India and Pakistan, to extent of a full-blown war.

The Election Commission would soon announce the poll dates for Lok Sabha elections – due by May. As the country is heading towards the biggest political battle, almost all political parties have intensified their poll campaigning by fielding star campaigners.

