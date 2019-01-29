Biplab Deb on TMC chief Mamata Banerjee: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb in a scathing attack, labelled Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee as Dhritarashtra on Tuesday, January 29. While TMC has not responded to his comments, they came after Ms Banerjee's mega rally comprising key leaders of major political parties ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on TMC chief Mamata Banerjee: Tripura Chief Minister and BJP stalwart Biplab Deb hit out at Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, January 29, by labelling her as Dhritarashtra, the blind king who had one hundred sons, the Kauravas, who lead an incessant battle against the Pandavas and defeated them. Speaking at a rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district of West Bengal, Mr Deb alleged TMC chief of being blind to “terror raj” which her party supporters have been unleashing in Banerjee-ruled state.

While TMC has not responded to his comments, they came after Ms Banerjee’s mega rally comprising key leaders of major political parties, including Janata Dal-Secular leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, which was held in Kolkata at Brigade Parade Ground. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Gegong Apang, who recently quit the BJP, as well arrived in Kolkata, media reports said.

As a host of opposition parties staged a show of strength in Kolkata, Ms Banerjee here had said that the decision to choose the prime ministerial candidate will take place after the Lok Sabha elections, that are scheduled to be held in May this year. She said the need of the hour is to unite and forge an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

She also hit out at the Narendra Modi government by saying that she has not seen anyone ruling a country in a such a fascist manner, she ended her speech with the slogan saying “BJP hatao, desh bachao”.

