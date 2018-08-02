Shiv Sena, TDP, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party along with 15 other political parties have approached the elections Commission of India (ECI) demanding that the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls be held using ballot papers. The total of 17 political parties had knocked the doors of ECI seeking the end of EVMs in elections.

The following development comes to light after the opposition had slammed the ruling BJP for rigging the elections by tampering the EVMs

TDP chief Naidu alerted the party leader stating that they should be careful with EVMs. He alleged that the Centre is taking control of all the systems including the Election Commission.

Earlier, when the reports of faulty EVMs being used in the Uttar Pradesh elections surfaced former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also favoured the use of ballot papers for elections. He claimed that the people do not trust EVMs and want the future elections to be conducted using the ballot papers.

BJP’s ally Shiv Sena has also joined the opposition’s chorus and requested BJP to once be the part of elections which a not being conducted through EVMs.

Meanwhile, BJP slammed the Opposition and termed their remarks as an attempt to cover up their defeats. ECI said that several separate EVMs and VVPATs of around 20-25 per cent were kept on the side to replace any defective machine.

ECI said that these reserved machines are kept with EC officers to replace the defective machines present at any polling booth.

