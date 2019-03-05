The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has sealed the deal with Congress and 5 other left parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 Tamil Nadu's 39 seats. MK Stalin said that DMK would be contesting on 21 seats, Congress on 10, CPI, CPM, VCK on 2 seats each, and IUML, KDMK, IJK would be fielding 1 candidate each.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, Tamil Nadu seats, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has sealed the deal with Congress and other left parties. Tamil Nadu’s regional fronts the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) and Communist Party of India (CPI) have joined the DMK-led opposition front and to contest against the Narendra Modi government.

According to the reports, the DMK has roped in 6 parties, allotting them 16 seats in the Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry. While Congress bagged 9 seats in Tamil Nadu and the one in Puducherry. The reports say that DMK would be contesting on 21 seats, Congress 10, CPI, CPM and VCK would be contesting on 2 seats each, and the IUML, the KDMK and the IJK would be fielding one candidate each.

Addressing a presser, MK Stalin and CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan at the DMK headquarters announced the seat-sharing formula. Talking to the media, VCK leader Thirumavalavan expressed the confidence in alliance and said the DMK-led alliance would win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats, 39 in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Puducherry.

Balakrishnan said as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the party will wholeheartedly participate in the alliance led by DMK. “Our intention is to defeat the BJP-AIADMK combine in Tamil Nadu and there is no difference of opinion in that (among constituents),” the Left leader said.

Tamil Nadu has 39 seats and neighbouring Puducherry has 1 Lok Sabha seats. Replying to a question on the Assembly bypoll elections, Balakrishnan said it has been decided that the CPM would be supporting DMK.

