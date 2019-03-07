Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel may soon join hands with Congress, say reports. The speculations are that Hardik Patel would be joining the party in presence of Rahul Gandhi on March 12, 2019, and likely to contest from the Jamnagar constituency.

Patidar heavyweight leader Hardik Patel, who has a huge following and had shown his power during the Gujarat assembly elections, is likely to join hands with the Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. If the reports are to be believed then Hardik Patel would be making the big announcement on March 12 in presence of top Congress leaders. The reports added that Congress may field Hardik Patel as thier candidate from the Jamnagar constituency in Gujarat.

The news agency PTI quoted a top Congress leader saying “Hardik Patel, who led the agitation demanding reservation for the Patidar community in Gujarat is likely to join the Congress on March 12 in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi.”

If Hardik Patel chooses to contest the elections then he would be locking horns against the sitting BJP MP Poonamben Maadan. Hardik Patel’s joining will be decided in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet and the official announcement would be done in a public Gathering in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat is the home ground of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi and co. have been trying to turn the table around. In 2017 Gujarat assembly elections, Congress and BJP had a neck to neck fight, in which, BJP managed a narrow victory with 100 seats, while Congress bagged 79 seats.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More