Kamal Haasan on Thursday started the campaigning for Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 and bypolls for 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. Kamal Haasan in his speech said MNM will give water, a corruption-free government, and generate jobs.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan who last year floated his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam on Thursday started campaigning for MNM candidates for the upcoming LokSabha elections 2019 and bypolls to 18 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. MNM started the campaign run from Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency, where Kamal Haasan promoted R. Rangarajan.

In a road show, Kamal Hasaan along with South Chennai candidate Rangarajan, Haasan promised clean drinking water to all houses, a corruption-free government in the state and 2 lakh new jobs. MNM chief tried to woo the voters and said that his party will give a corruption-free government and the state has enough resources to even run 2 states. Haasan said that along the IT Corridor alone two lakh jobs can be generated.

He requested the people of the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency to give Makkal Needhi Maiam a chance to prove itself. Taking on the opposition, MNM chief added that after being lazy for 40 years they can’t say how can a newly formed front can fulfil such big promises. “We will do it and prove it,” said Kamal Haasan.

Although, Kamal Haasan is not contesting the poll but MNM has fielded 58 candidates, 40 for the Lok Sabha and 18 for the 18 for assembly by-elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Haasan tried to woo the voters to elect and support his party. Haasan let his candidate Rangarajan to speak and connect with the people of his constituency almost at every stop. He let Rangarajan to explain and share his views and ideas that how he seeks to ensure supply of clean drinking water, traffic management and prevent water-logging in the city.

Rangarajan said that poramboke lands will be turned into waterbodies and existing waterbodies will be replenished so that 250 thousand million cubic feet of water can be stopped from going into the sea. “All the water from Nemili is going into the Adyar and other areas. Using the MPLADS, we can bring water within three years,” said Rangarajan.

With the two heavyweight politicians of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi, no more, people of the state may elect a new face and Haasan is trying to fill the space.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More