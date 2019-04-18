Voting begins across 95 constituencies and 11 states in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019

The second phase of voting has begun as millions of people across the country are set to cast their vote. 95 Lok Sabha seats across 11 states and one in the Union Territory of Puducherry will witness voting in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, featuring four union ministers and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. The seven-phase election which ends on May 19, will have its result declaration on May 23.

The eleven states to witness voting in phase 2 of Lok Sabha Election states are Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Chhattisgarh and one Union Territory, Puducherry.

Voting is underway as 15.80 crore voters gear up to cast their vote to decide the fate of 1,600 candidates. More than 1.81 lakh polling booths have been installed across 11 states. Tamil Nadu has all seats going to polls today with 67,664 polling booths that have been set up. The state has the most number of booths among poll going states. The election in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore constituency has been cancelled by the Election Commission on grounds of excessive use of money power and lack of credibility. The poll body hasn’t announced any fresh date.

Multiple incidents of violence, intimidation and booth capturing reported from Dinjapur, West Bengal. Security personnel lob tear gas shells and lathi charge locals as they block NH-34 in protest after unknown miscreants allegedly prevent voters from casting votes.

WB: Security personnel lob tear gas shells and lathi charge locals as they block NH-34 in protest after unknown miscreants allegedly prevented them from casting their votes at Digirpar polling booth in Chopra, in Islampur subdivision of North Dinajpur. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/XukT8B8Aol — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan casts vote at a polling station in Nanded constituency

Voter turnout till 11 AM in Manipur is 32.18%

BJP General Secretary from Raiganj constituency, West Bengal, Debasree Chaudhuri accuses TMC workers of booth capturing at Raiganj Coronation High School. Villagers also have alleged violence and intimidation by TMC as protesters block the highway.

BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini said she should be credited for development in the constituency as SP-BSP had no time, given their infighting. She also said that there is Modi wave in the region.

#WATCH BJP MP Candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini says, "Development in Mathura is all due to my efforts. SP-BSP are only engaged in fighting with each other. There is a huge Modi wave here." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/6Xm5dWWz2u — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

Polling has temporarily halted in Maharashtra’s Shastri Nagar due to fault in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). A technical glitch has delayed polling at booth number 217 in Solapur.

Sushmita Dev, sitting MP from Silchar, Assam casts her vote at a polling booth in the constituency

Assam: Sitting MP from Silchar & party's candidate from the parliamentary constituency, Sushmita Dev, casts her vote along with her mother and sister at a polling booth in Silchar. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/VWSYlCwkP9 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

JDS leader and former PM, HD Deve Gowda and his wife cast their votes at a polling station in Hassan’s Paduvalahippe.

Karnataka: Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda and his wife cast their votes at a polling station in Hassan's Paduvalahippe. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/kpBBzwbU7K — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

While voting is underway in the state of Maharashtra, in the meanwhile, Election Commission flying squad has seized Rs 11.85 Lakh cash in Sion area of Mumbai City district

BJP candidate from Buxar, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, casts his vote at a polling station in Bhagalpur

UP Congress chief Raj Babbar casts vote from his constituency from Fatehpur Sikri at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College

Agra: UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and party's candidate from Fatehpur Sikri casts his vote at the polling booth in Radha Ballabh Inter College, for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/l1rLK9F88C — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 18, 2019

An election official posted at a polling booth in Kanker, Chhattisgarh dies of heart attack during election duty.

#Chhattisgarh: A polling official deputed at polling booth number 186 in Kanker dies of heart attack during election duty. #LokSabhaElections2019 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

Voter turn out recorded till 10 am was 19.5 per cent in Bihar, highest among states considering lower turn out till 9 am

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dinakaran casts his vote in Besant Nagar in Chennai South parliamentary constituency.

HD Kumaraswamy after casting his vote said dynasty politics is not an important issue, it’s the national issues that bother our party. JD (S) doesn’t care about BJP’s criticism

K'taka CM HD Kumaraswamy after casting his vote in Ramanagara: Dynasty politics isn't an important issue now,country's problems are the main issue.Only because of dynasty politics®ional politics,this country developed in several states.We're not bothered abt criticism from BJP pic.twitter.com/twOgOyrHKk — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2019

State-wise overall polling percentage till 9 am Assam (5 seats)-9.51%J&K (2 seats)-0.99%Karnataka (14 seats)-1.14%Maharashtra (10)-0.85%Manipur (1)-1.78%Odisha(5)-2.15%Tamil Nadu (38)-0.81%Uttar Pradesh (8)-3.99%West Bengal (3)-0.55%Chhattisgarh(3)-7.75%Bihar (5)-12.27% Puducherry-1.62%

