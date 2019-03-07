Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 209, PM Narendra Modi would be meeting the cabinet ministers of 16th Lok Sabha for the last time today. In the meeting, PM Modi is likely to take some important decision on faculties in universities and allocation of funds for implementation of 10% EWS quota in higher education institutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be meeting his cabinet ministers for the last time for this term on Thursday. Union Ministers in the 16th Lok Sabha would be meeting the Prime Minister at his official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. If the reports are to be believed then PM Modi is likely to restore the 200-point roster system of reservation mechanism for faculties in universities and government-affiliated colleges.

The reports say that it would be the last chance for PM Modi government in the 16th Lok Sabha to pass an ordinance and overturn the Supreme Court decision which had dismissed the Centre’s plea against the Allahabad High Court verdict to recruit candidates in vacant SC/ST teachers posts institution-wise, instead of fixing quotas department-wise. As the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are due in May, the Election Commission of India would soon announce the dates for the general elections.

Another major expectation is the allocation of Rs 4000 crore for implementation of 10% EWS quota in higher education institutes. Before the meeting HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, while talking to the media, dropped a hint for adding 25% seats to ensure that existing SC/ST reservation don’t get affected.

While Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will also hold a series of meetings with top officials to know the final assessment of the work done and how much Indian Railways developed under his guidance.

According to the reports, the director generals, divisional railway managers, general managers, heads of railway PSUs and other Railway board member have been directed to attend the meeting.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More