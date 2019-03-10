What is Model Code of Conduct: Model Code of Conduct as issued by the Election Commission of India is a set of directions for the candidates and political parties to modulate their conduct in a prescribed manner. The guidelines are general in nature and relate to the speeches delivered, election manifestos, pooling booths, polling day, processions and general behavioural approach.

What is Model Code of Conduct: The Election Commission has announced the schedule for Lok Sabha 2019 polls with the country voting in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 23. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect from today itself, said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The opposition parties had accused the Election of deliberately delaying the formal announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections and accusing and playing into the hands of the incumbent government. Allegations of undermining the established institutions are not new for the present ruling dispensation and the Election Commission of India has already faced these charges during the Gujarat Assembly elections in December 2017.

The dates of the 16th Lok Sabha elections were announced on 5 March 2014 but this year the announcement came on March 10 2019. A few days ago, the Congress had asked if Election Commission was waiting for the government to announce all its premier populist projects before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is enforced and hence rendering it impossible for the incumbent to propose any new projects which can affect the outcome of the coming elections.

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

Model Code of Conduct as issued by the Election Commission of India is a set of directions for the candidates and political parties to modulate their conduct in a prescribed manner. The guidelines are general in nature and relate to the speeches delivered, election manifestos, pooling booths, polling day, processions and general behavioural approach. The standards have been developed gradually with the political parties being a part of this process and have given their consent to follow and abide by the fundamental essence of the code in both its letter and spirit.

The Model Code of Conduct tries to ensure free and fair elections and comes into effect immediately after the announcement of the schedule for elections as by the Election Commission of India but it is not statutory in nature. The dispute over the date when the MCC comes into effect was resolved in the case of Union of India vs. Harbans Sigh Jalal and Others [SLP (Civil) No.22724 of 1997)] which was decided on 26 April 2001, gave the ruling that the Code of Conduct would come into effect the moment the EC issues the press release.

The MCC remains in force till the election process is completed and the date regarding the conclusion of the process is mentioned in the notification issued by the EC of India.

How has the Model Code of Conduct evolved over time?

The first ever Model Code of Conduct was launched in 1960 during the state Assembly election of Kerala. It was basically a rudimentary format which included a set of guidelines regarding speeches, meetings, slogans and other basic processes followed after the notification has been issued regarding elections. Then in 1962, during the Lok Sabha elections, a supplemented format of the MCC was circulated to all the recognised political parties and incumbent governments of states after which their response was sought on the same.

After a positive response from all the parties involved the MCC became a norm in all the elections starting from the Lok Sabha elections of 1962. In order to restrict the political party which was at the helm of affairs at the Centre or the State level, the EC of India under the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC)-Shri S.L.Shakhdar, added a new section in 1979, for regulating the incumbent political party in power and inhibit them from withdrawing undue advantage during the elections.

However strict enforcement of the MCC by the ECI started only from the 1991 Lok Sabha elections under the CEC-Shri T.N.Seshan. Finally, the Supreme Court also made an important intervention in the MCC when in 2013 it instructed the Election Commission to put forth directions and to regulate the election manifestos. Guidelines in relation to the manifestos were incorporated from 2014 Lok Sabha elections, in the MCC and shall be enforced for the upcoming 17th Lok Sabha as well.

How is it enforced?

Article 324 of the Indian Constitution mandates that Superintendence, direction and control of elections has to be vested in an Election Commission which allows it to conduct free and fair elections and also forces the ruling parties in the States and Centre to adhere to the MCC. The Election Commission takes action against the violators of the MCC, these violations include corrupt and malpractices like bribing the voters, intimidating the voters to vote for a particular candidate or party or using undue influences to pressurise the voters.

Any person takes cognizance of such violations and can approach the Election Commission or the Courts for its redressal. Enforcement joint task force and flying squads are few of the measures taken on part of the ECI to keep the elections free and fair. The introduction of the C-Vigil app by the ECI on 3 July 2018 was also step in the directions to enforce the MCC more proactively and with it, the citizens will be able to play an important part of reporting of violations of the MCC.

Is the Model Code of Conduct legally binding?

As the Model Code of Conduct is not statutory, hence it is neither enforceable nor legally binding on its own. But there is a catch, there is certain provision within the ambit of the MCC that can be enforced by invoking correlated proviso in other legal or constitutional clauses like the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice while presenting a report on suggesting electoral reforms, in 2013, argued on the same line and hence wanted to make the MCC legally binding and amend the Constitution so that it can be made a part of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. But in the following year i.e. 2014, the ECI argued against making the MCC legally binding as the election process takes around 45 days to complete but the Judicial process in India is a time taking a process which can take years to complete so it won’t make much sense either it would be feasible.

What are the key provisions of the Model Code of Conduct?

There are eight provisions in the MCC which deal with election manifestos, general conduct, meetings, observers, the party in power, polling booths, polling day and processions. These provisions are being enlisted below.

The general conduct provision of the MCC deals with criticism of opposition parties and candidates which cannot be based on unverified reports and has to be limited on their past records and work or policies implemented. Bribing or intimidation of voters is prohibited and demonstrations outside the house of the Individual has also been prohibited.

Access to the polling booths will be only available to the voters or to those with a valid pass authorised by the ECI. Observers will be appointed by the ECI to whom any candidate can approach and convey the problems regarding the conduct of the electoral process. Party workers authorised to work at the polling booths need to wear identity cards on the polling day which do not bear the name of the Political outfit, its symbol or the name of the candidate.

Individuals and Parties must inform local authorities about the time and venue of any meeting scheduled, in advance, so that adequate arrangements can be made with regards to security. Party in power cannot use the money of the Exchequer (public money) or the State’ official machinery (bureaucracy, offices and other amenities) for furthering their electoral interests.

No new populist measures should be announced after the MCC comes into effect and opposition parties should be allowed to use public space for their electoral campaign. If the same route has been chosen by different individuals or party for a procession than their organisers must be in contact with each other so that both the processions do not converge and clash in the process. Effigy burning is also prohibited during such rallies and processions.

And lastly, the election manifestos cannot be allowed to promise the moon to the voters. No unrealistic promises can be made in the manifestos and hence every promise need to be substantiated by a measure which will help the party or individual to achieve that promise.

MCC without legal teeth might make it a weak instrument as compared to other statutory provisions but it does contribute in the efforts of the ECI to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner. MCC is also a very potent set of guidelines which actually helps to keep in check the party in power which was brought under its purview in 1979. So the noise made by the opposition parties seems to be a fair call and to save the institution of the ECI from being tarnished by the allegations of being undermined by the ruling dispensation and the political party at the helm of all official affairs, the EC should come out with the dates of the election instead of making vindicable expedient excuse.

