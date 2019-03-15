Lok Sabha 2019 elections: Tejashwi Yadav's RJD is likely to contest on 20 seats and Congress on 11 seats of the 40 seats in Bihar. RLSP has been given 3 seats while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM is likely to get 3 seats.

The Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will be held in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19

Lok Sabha 2019 elections: Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said the opposition mahagathbandhan will announce its list of candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha elections on March 17. She didn’t hesitate to say that Pappu Yadav will become a part of the grand alliance in Bihar, which will take on the BJP-led NDA in upcoming general elections. The Congress leader made the announcement while talking to presspersons in capital Patna. The mahagathbandhan in Bihar is learnt to have finalised the seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha polls. The opposition alliance, which is led by Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), also includes Congress, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Lok Jantrantrik Dal (LJD) and Vikas Sheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Congress's Ranjeet Ranjan in Patna: Mahagathbandhan in Bihar will announce its list of candidates on 17th March. I think Pappu Yadav will become a part of the gathbandhan. pic.twitter.com/1lGrYVYGc2 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

The remaining seats will be distributed between the marginal players like Sharad Yadav’s LJD and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikas Sheel Insaaan Party. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led NDA had won 31 seats, with the former’s tally being 22.

The Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will be held in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

