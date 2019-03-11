Lok Sabha 2019 polls dates clash with Ramzan: A controversy has erupted over the dates announced by Election Commission for Lok Sabha 2019 polls with leaders and Twitter users questioning the schedule as the last 3 phase (May 6, 12 & 19) of election coincides with Ramzan.

Lok Sabha 2019 polls dates clash with Ramzan: A controversy has erupted over the dates announced by Election Commission for Lok Sabha 2019 polls with leaders and Twitter users questioning the schedule as the last 3 phase (May 6, 12 & 19) of election coincides with Ramzan. However, AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi has a divergent view that if Muslims can work on polling days, why can’t they vote. The Hyderabad MP termed the whole controversy unnecessary and said Muslims will vote on the given dates. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said the poll arrangements will benefit the BJP due to the lack of Muslim votes. In a tweet, Arvind Kejriwal’s party man said on May 12, there will be Ramzan in Delhi and it will give the BJP an upper hand.

Kolkata Mayor and TMC leader Firhad Hakim also had a very much similar reaction as he termed it a conspiracy to stop voters from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Even voters from the Muslim community came out on Twitter said nothing will stop them voting during Lok Sabha elections. The Election Commission on Sunday had announced the schedule for Lok Sabha 2019 elections. The elections for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

