A delegation of representatives of various opposition parties met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday, demanding that at least 50 per cent of the VVPATs should be counted at random and be tallied with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) before the declaration of results in forthcoming parliamentary elections. The Election Commission has assured the political parties that issues raised by them would be deliberated and examined, reports said. Various Opposition parties have most often expressed their concerns about the use of the electronic voting machine in elections (EVM).

Addressing presspersons after the crucial meeting with officials of poll panel, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu said to bring transparency, the country should go back to the paper ballot but for now, the poll panel should ensure that 50 per cent of the EVMs results should be tallied with VVPATs.

Reiterating Opposition’s demand, Mallikarjun Kharge said if it is not possible to introduce ballot papers before 2019 Lok Sabha polls, then at least 50 per cent of the VVPAT should be counted for cross verification with EVM. On Friday, the opposition leaders had earlier met in Constitution Club and discussed their future strategy on the issue.

