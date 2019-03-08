Lok Sabha 2019 polls: Among the prominent on the list are Arun Jaitley from Pilibhit, Hema Malini from Fatehpur Sikri, Sanjeev Singh Balyan from Muzaffarnagar, Srikant Sharma from Mathura, Murali Manohar Joshi from Sultanpur and Santosh Singh Gangwar from Bareilly.

The website was not able to confirm the veracity of the list

Lok Sabha 2019 polls: The social media is abuzz with a list of 24 BJP candidates allegedly to contest Lok Sabha 2019 polls from Uttar Pradesh. The viral list interestingly includes the name of NSA Ajit Doval’s son Shaurya Doval, who may contest from Kanpur constituency, which is currently held by senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, who had contested from here in 2014. However, the website was not able to confirm the veracity of the list. Also, the BJP is yet to issue a clarification on the issue.

Shaurya Doval came into limelight when he filed a defamation case against media publication The Caravan for an article published on its website. Among the prominent on the list are Arun Jaitley from Pilibhit, Hema Malini from Fatehpur Sikri, Sanjeev Singh Balyan from Muzaffarnagar, Srikant Sharma from Mathura, Murali Manohar Joshi from Sultanpur and Santosh Singh Gangwar from Bareilly.

The press release dated 8.03.2019 even has the signature of Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is also the secretary of BJP’s Central Election Committee.

The list surfaced a day after the Congress party released its first list of 15 candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha election, fielding party president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi from their traditional seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Even the Samajwadi Party declared its first list of six candidates, fielding party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav from Mainpuri. However, there is still the possibility of Congress joining the SP-BSP alliance as a media report today claimed that Congress may get 14 seats in the Uttar Pradesh grand alliance to keep the BJP at bay.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More