If Congress manages to stitch together an alliance with BSP and SP and they together take on BJP then, NDA in Uttar Pradesh might get reduced to only 36 seats.

If Congress manages to stitch together an alliance with BSP and SP and they together take on BJP then, NDA in Uttar Pradesh might get reduced to only 36 seats.

Congress’ attempt to forge a united Opposition to stop the Modi juggernaut is in a state of limbo after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati left the grand old party in Odisha for Ajit Jogi and decided to go alone in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Political pundits have already said that it should set the alarm bell ringing for Congress, because if it fails to unite the opposition then the party faces huge loss in seats in Lok Sabha and poll-bound states, and today it’s been substantiated by various pre-poll surveys.

UTTAR PRADESH (Lok Sabha)

According to a survey by ABP news, if the Congress fails to join the alliance of BSP-SP to take on the BJP, then it’ll be reduced to a mere 2 seats in the state in 2019. While on the other hand, if Congress manages to stitch together an alliance with BSP and SP and they together take on BJP then, NDA in Uttar Pradesh might get reduced to only 36 seats.

CASE 1: If Congress, BSP, SP together take on BJP

Opposition alliance: 56

BJP: 24

CASE 2: If Congress fights alone and BSP, SP together in 2019

Congress: 2

SP-BSP: 42

BJP: 36

BIHAR (Lok Sabha)

The NDA has proposed a 20-20 formula for the state to ensure that NDA alliance wins every seat it can in the state with a total of 40 seats. As per this formula, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United will have 12 seats, while Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) will fight on six seats and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), two.

Now, Upendra Kushwaha has already made it clear that he’s not interested in playing 20-20 matches. However, his dissent doesn’t make much of a difference in the results, with polls going in NDA’s favour.

If Paswan’s LJP and Kushwaha RLSP stays with NDA then, the coalition will get 31 out of the 40 seats, while the Congress-led opposition will get 9 seats only.

MADHYA PRADESH

ABP’s “Desh ka mood” survey gives a clear dominance to BJP with the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan set to return at the helm in the upcoming state assembly elections.

If the Lok Sabha elections are held today, then as per the survey, BJP will secure 29 seats while the Congress will have to stay content with only 7.

RAJASTHAN (Lok Sabha & State Assembly)

Vasundhara Raje might be in for a bumpy ride, with ABP as well as Times Now predicting BJP taking a toll on its seat tally. However, the polls predict Raje returning to take the reigns in the state polls, scheduled to take place later in the year.

ABP survey:

BJP: 18

Congress-led Opposition: 7

Times Now survey:

BJP: 15

Congress-led Opposition: 10

CHHATTISGARH (Lok Sabha & State Assembly)

Raman Singh is all set to return for its fourth term in Chhattisgarh with both the polls predicting NDA having upper hand over the Congress in the 11 Lok Sabha seats state.

NDA: 9

UPA: 2

