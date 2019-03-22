The grand alliance in Bihar comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and its allies on Friday announced its seat-sharing deal at a press conference in Patna. The RJD will contest on 20 seats, Congress on 9 seats, Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP on 5 and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM on 3 seats, VIP on 2 and CPI(ML) on a single seat.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: The grand alliance in Bihar comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and its allies on Friday announced its seat-sharing deal at a press conference in Patna. The RJD will contest on 20 seats, Congress on 9 seats, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) on 5 and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on 3 seats, the regional Vikasshill Insan Party (VIP) on 2 and the CPI(ML) on a single seat. The grand alliance has left no room for former Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar in its list of candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The former JNUSU chief, with or without the backing of the grand alliance, is likely to contest the parliamentary polls from Begusarai on the Communist Party of India (CPI) ticket. Begusarai has been a CPI stronghold in the Bihar Assembly till the early 200s when it swung to the Janata Dal United.

While senior politician Sharad Yadav, who was forced out of the Janata Dal United now under the undisputed leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, will contest on the RJD ticket from Simbhal constituency, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi will contest from Gaya constituency.

Sharad Yadav had launched his own party, the Loktantrik Janata Dal, following his resignation from the Nitish Kumar-led JDU. According to the electoral pact, the first vacant seat of Rajya Sabha from Bihar will go to the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress. The NDA camp is yet to declare its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has finalised the candidates for all 17 seats it will be contesting in Bihar and the names will be announced jointly with the allies, party leader JP Nadda told mediapersons on Thursday evening. It is reported that Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha will not be getting the BJP ticket for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. The Congress is expected to give him a ticket.

The grand alliance announcement was also muted since it didn’t have Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav who usually makes the alliance declarations. When asked about the cracks within the grand alliance following Tejashwi’s absence, RJD leader Manoj Jha made it clear that it was the party’s decision.

Bihar sends 40 members to Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament and the polling in the state will be held over all 7 phases starting from April 11 to May 11. The election results will be out on May 23. The RJD-Congress has had to suffer Nitish Kumar pulling out of the coalition after winning the Assembly polls in 2015. Kumar is now in the NDA camp. With RJD founder Lalu Yadav in prison, the party is hoping to pull through Lok Sabha polls 2019 by appealing to the Yadav-Muslim votebank for a re-run of its many victories earlier. The Congress, unlike in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, has played the meeker partner and has not set to upset the applecart by challenging the RJD’s leadership of the Bihar alliance. It’s alliance in West Bengal lies in tatters without understanding with either the Trinamool Congress, an ally at the Centre, or the Left Front, which again favours a non-BJP coalition.

