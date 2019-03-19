Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi over alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sheila Dikshit said that the alliance with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party will harm Congress in the long run.

Former Delhi CM and Congress unit chief Sheila Dikshit has written a letter to Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 over the confusion on alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Through the letter, Sheila Dikshit said that the alliance will harm Congress in the long run. She said that party high command should spell out its stand on a proposed alliance with Arvind Kejriwal’s party avoid confusion among party workers. Opposing the tie-up with AAP strongly, several Congress leaders like Haroon Yusuf, Devevder Yadav and Rajesh Lolothia are also backing the Sheila Dikshit’s call. While on the other side, senior Congress leader PC Chacko, during a presser, said that Delhi leaders have to follow Congress high commands decision, if they agrees for an alliances with other parties to defeat BJP.

Chacko added that for now defeating BJP is party’s immediate responsibility and as far he knows there are many senior leaders in Delhi who think that alliance with AAP should be formed. Congress is ready to join hands with parties against BJP and he hopes that Delhi leaders will also follow the same.

A few weeks ago, Congress had declined AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s offer to contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections together. Rahul Gandhi had said that Delhi Congress leaders were against the idea of alliance with AAP.

However, the reports suggest that party may take a fresh call on the decision for alliance with AAP. While their are speculations that the senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad are in constant touch with Delhi Chief Minister for alliance in Delhi and Haryana.

For all 7 Lok Sabha seats voting will be held on May 12 in the results will be declared on May 23, 2019. Aam Aadmi Party has even announced its 7 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. According to the list, Pankaj Gupta will contest from Chandni Chowk, Dilip Pandey from North East Delhi, Atishi from East Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi. Brijesh Goyal will contest from the New Delhi constituency, Balbir Singh Jakhar from West Delhi parliamentary seat and Guggan Singh from northwest Delhi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More