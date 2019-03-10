Lok Sabha Elections 2019: The upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 are expected to be held in May. The parties are releasing their lists including candidate names and manifestos for the general elections. Meanwhile, there is still confusion over seat allocation among the various parties in many states.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019:

The next Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held from mid-April. The upcoming elections will be held in six to seven phases. The Election Commission will announce the election dates at 5 PM today.

Here are the key states that sends huge number of parliamentarians. These states are plays an important rle in the government formation.

Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had jointly announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha elections 2019. SP is contesting on 37 seats while BSP on 38 seats. Uttar Pradesh sends around 80 Lok Sabha seats to the Parliament. Meanwhile, SP-BSP had also left two seats Amethi and Raebareli for Congress. Bharatiya Janata Party is also allying with some regional parties in the state

Lok Sabha Election Result 2014

Total Number of seats = 80

BJP =71

SP = 5

Congress = 2

Apna Dal = 2

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases, said Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora.

April 11 (Phase 1) will witness polls on 8 seats of Uttar Pradesh, 8 seats on April 18, 10 seats on April 23 (Phase 3), 13 seats on April 29 (Phase4), 14 seats on May 6 (phase 5), 14 seats on May 12 (Phase 6), 13 seats on May 19 (Phase 7)

The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Tamil Nadu

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has announced their poll alliance with the BJP in the state. The two parties have also declared their seat-sharing policy. AIADMK to contest on 34 Lok Sabha seats and left only 5 seats to BJP.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2014

Total Number of seats = 39

AIADMK = 37

BJP = 1

Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) = 1

The elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in single phase.

The polling for all Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 18 (Phase 2) and the counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra is one of the key states in India where BJP had done well in the 2014 elections. The state is one of the major states which could help BJP in returning to power in the coming general elections depending on the alliance with other parties like Shiv Sena.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2014

Total Number of seats = 48

BJP = 23

Shiv Sena = 18

NCP = 4

Congress = 2

Others= 1

Maharashtra will go to polls in four phases. April 11 (Phase 1) will witness polls on 7 seats of Maharashtra, 10 seats on April 18 (Phase 2), 14 seats on April 23 (Phase 3), 17 seats on April 29 (Phase 4). The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

West Bengal

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties like BJP and CPI(M) are very prominent parties in the West Bengal state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have made several visits to the sate and have launched sharp attacks on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, CPI(M) and Congress have cleared some of the obstacles between them. Both the parties are in the way of a possible agreement on seat-sharing in West Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2014

Total number of seats = 42

TMC = 34

Congress = 4

BJP = 2

CPI(M) = 2

The Lok Sabha 2019 elections in West Bengal will be held in seven phases. April 11 (Phase 1) will witness polls on 2 seats of West Bengal, 3 seats on April 18 (Phase 2), 5 seats on April 23 (Phase 3), 8 seats on April 29 (Phase 4), 7 seats on May 6 (phase 5), 8 seats on May 12 (Phase 6), 9 seats on May 19 (Phase 7)

Karnataka

The ruling coalition led by Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S), is currently in talks over sharing of seats for the 28 seats in the state. BJP is going alone in the state.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2014

Total number of seats = 28

Congress = 9

BJP = 17

JD(S) = 2

The Lok Sabha 2019 polls in Karnataka will be held in two phases. April 18 (phase 2) will witness polls on 14 seats, April 18 (phase 3) on 14 seats. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Delhi

BJP, which had won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the state is contesting alone. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also announced the names of candidates for six Lok Sabha seats and are discussing the seventh one. In Delhi, there will be no alliance between Congress and AAP in the state.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2014

Total number of seats = 7

BJP = 7

The Lok Sabha polls in Delhi will be held in single phase. All 7 Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will go to polls on May 12 (phase 6). The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Bihar

BJP and Janta Dal United (JDU) may contest Lok Sabha elections 2019 alone in the state of Bihar. The two parties have decided to contest the upcoming general elections individually. Meanwhile, the logjam continues between Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress and some other smaller parties in the state.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2014

Total number of seats = 40

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)= 4

Janata Dal (United) JD(U))= 2

Congress = 2

BJP = 22

Lok Jan Shakti Party = 6

National Congress Party = 1

Rashtriya Lok Samta party = 3

The Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will be held in seven phases. April 11 (Phase 1) will witness polls on 4 seats of Bihar, 5 seats on April 18 (Phase 2), 5 seats on April 23 (Phase 3), 5 seats on April 29 (Phase 4), 5 seats on May 6 (phase 5), 8 seats on May 12 (Phase 6), 8 seats on May 19 (Phase 7). The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Rajasthan

BJP which earlier had won all the seats in the state is contesting alone. While Congress recently won the assembly election in Rajasthan can also get the enormous number of seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2014

Total number of seats = 25

BJP = 25

The Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases. April 29 (phase 4) will witness polls on 13 seats, May 6 (phase5) on 12 seats. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Gujarat

BJP had won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in 2014. This time, as per reports, Congress can open its account in the upcoming polls. it must be interesting to see the election results in the upcoming session of Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2014

Total number of seats = 26

BJP = 26

The Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat will be held in single phase. All constituencies in Gujarat will go to polls on April 26 (phase 3). The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Madhya Pradesh

After Uttar Pradesh, BSP and SP had also announced a pre-poll alliance for the states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the General Elections 2019. while the two parties have kept the Congress out of the alliance. Meanwhile, BJP is the majority party in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, but recently, BJP lost to Congress in the assembly polls.

Lok Sabha Election Result 2014

Total number of seats = 29

BJP = 27

Congress = 2

Elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases. Voting for 6 seats will be held on April 29 (phase 4), 7 seats on May 6 (phase 5), 8 seats on May 12 (phase 6), 8 seats on May 7. The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh will be held on May 23.

