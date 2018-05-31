Lok Sabha by-elections result 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Four Lok Sabha seats including Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and 10 assembly constituencies went to polls on May 28 with both the Congress and BJP looking to assert their position in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. In addition to Kairana, Lok Sabha by-elections were held in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the lone seat in Nagaland.

The outcome of Kairana, Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya, and the lone seat in Nagaland today will be crucial for both the Congress and BJP | Image for pictorial representation |

The outcome of Kairana, Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya, and the lone seat in Nagaland today will be crucial for both the Congress and BJP. The results will show whether BJP is able to break its losing streak this year or hand another victory to the opposition.

The by-election in Kairana is politically crucial against the backdrop of the BJP’s shocking defeat in recent bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The seat fell vacant after BJP leader Hukum Singh died in February. Now, his daughter Mirganka Singh was party’s candidate for the bypoll.

Kairana hit the headline when late BJP MP alleged that more than 200 Hindu families had fled the region following pressure from another community.

BJP candidate is against Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by Congress, Samajwadi party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party. RLD supporter Abdul Hakeem Khan said he had never seen an election in which a combined opposition has challenged the ruling party. “This is the beauty of our democracy,” he said.

The by-election for Maharashtra’s Palghar seat is up for a multi-cornered contest between BJP’s Rajendra Gavit, Shiv Sena’s Shriniwas Wanaga, and Congress’ Damodar Singhda. Palghar by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga in January 2018.

In Bhandara-Gondiya, the BJP is taking on Nationalist Congress Party following the resignation of BJP’s Nana Patole, who quit the party as well. BJP has fielded Hemant Patle while the NCP has nominated Madhukar Kukde.

In the eastern region, the by-election was held in the only Lok Sabha constituency of Nagaland. The bypoll was necessitated after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, now CM of the state, resigned as a Lok Sabha member in February.

The elections on 10 Assembly seats, including Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand) Ampati (Meghalaya) Chengannur (Kerala) Jokihat (Bihar) Gomia (Jharkhand), Silli (Jharkhand) Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh) Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra) and RR Nagar (Karnataka), were held on May 22.

HERE ARE THE BY-ELECTION RESULT 2018 LIVE UPDATES :

10:5 am- NCP’s Madhukar Kukde leads over BJP’s Hemant Patle by 3100 votes

NCP leading from Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya by 3100 votes, BJP second. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018

9:48 am- BJP’s Gavit Rajendra Dhedya leading from Palghar Lok Sabha seat by over 6000 votes

BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya leading from Palghar Lok Sabha seat by over 6000 votes #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018

9:45 am-

#Jharkhand: Counting underway for Gomia & Silli Assembly constituencies, visuals from a counting centre in Gomia. All Jharkhand Students Union's Sudesh Mahto leading from Silli Assembly constituency, BJP leading from Gomia. pic.twitter.com/nuE7hZqdEb — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018

9:35 am- RLD’s Tabassum Hasan leads in Kairana by 3000 votes over BJP’s Mriganka Singh

#Kairana Lok Sabha by-boll: RLD's Tabassum Hasan leading by over 3000 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018

9:25 am- RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan has received 3700 votes and BJP’s Mriganka Singh has received 3746 votes: Indra Vijay Singh, Collector, Shamli

First round of counting is completed, tabulation is underway, RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan has received 3700 votes and BJP's Mriganka Singh has received 3746 votes: Indra Vijay Singh, Collector, Shamli on #KairanaByPolls pic.twitter.com/c4yoDcCQKU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018

8:58 am- BJP leads in Kairana Lok Sabha seat in UP and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra in early trends, counting underway

8: 56 am- Congress’ Laddi Sherowalia leading in first round of counting for Shahkot assembly bypoll

Punjab: Congress candidate Laddi Sherowalia leading by around 2000 votes in first round of counting for Shahkot assembly-by poll — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018

8:47 am- Samajwadi Party’s candidate leading in Noorpur Assembly constituency, counting underway

Samajwadi Party is leading from #Noorpur Assembly constituency in early trends. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2018

8:35 am- Congress’ Vishwajeet Patagrao Kadam elected unopposed from Palus Kadegaon Assembly constituency

8:30 am- Visuals from a counting centre in Palghar, counting of votes for the Lok Sabha by-poll has begun.

#Maharashtra: Visuals from a counting centre in Palghar, counting of votes for the Lok Sabha by-poll has begun. pic.twitter.com/4swJkmlaCj — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018

8:12 am- Counting of votes for 11 Assembly seats (including 10 by-polls) & 4 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states begins.

Counting of votes for 11 Assembly seats (including 10 by-polls) & 4 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states begins. pic.twitter.com/LCefTjszNR — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App