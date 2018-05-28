Lok Sabha by-elections 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The bypolls for 4 Lok Sabha seats are being held today. Lok Sabha seats that will vote include Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar, and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the lone seat in Nagaland. According to political experts, the bypolls will act as a weathervane of the mood of voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The bypolls for 4 Lok Sabha seats are being held today. Lok Sabha seats that will vote include Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, Palghar, and Bhandara-Gondiya in Maharashtra and the lone seat in Nagaland.

The bypolls for 4 Lok Sabha seats including Kairana in Uttar Pradesh are being held today. The election in Kairana is politically significant against the backdrop of the BJP’s shocking defeat in recent bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The seat fell vacant after BJP leader Hukum Singh died in February. Now, his daughter Mirganka Singh is against Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by Congress, Samajwadi party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The by-election for Maharashtra’s Palghar seat is up for a multi-cornered contest between BJP’s Rajendra Gavit, Shiv Sena’s Shriniwas Wanaga, and Congress’ Damodar Singhda. Palghar by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP MP Chintaman Wanaga in January 2018.

In Bhandara-Gondiya, the BJP is taking on Nationalist Congress Party following the resignation of BJP’s Nana Patole, who quit the party as well. BJP has fielded Hemant Patle while the NCP has nominated Madhukar Kukde.

In the eastern region, the by-election is being held in the only Lok Sabha constituency of Nagaland. The bypoll was necessitated after the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio, now CM of the state, resigned as a Lok Sabha member in February.

According to political experts, the bypolls will act as a weathervane of the mood of voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

HERE ARE THE LOK SABHA BY-ELECTIONS 2018 LIVE UPDATES:

1:50 pm-

EVMs malfunctioning in Bhandara-Gondiya poll. In many big European nations, election commissions have rejected the EVMs and gone back to ballot paper system. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav ji just called me up,he also said 300 EVMs not working in Kairana bypoll: Praful Patel,NCP pic.twitter.com/M8mOsOHNIt — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

1:00 pm- Polling has been suspended at 35 polling booths at Bhandara-Gondiya seat

Bhandara–Gondiya Lok Sabha by polls: Voting temporarily suspended for now at 35 polling booths due to faulty Electronic Voting Machines (EVM): Abhimanyu Kale, District Magistrate #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

12:25 pm- 44% polling recorded in Nagaland till 11:00am. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio cast his vote at a polling booth at Touphema Basa village, around 25 km from the state capital. Altogether 11,97,436 people are eligible to exercise their franchise at 2196 polling stations across the state. voting will go on till 4 pm in 1887 polling stations, while it will end an hour ahead in 309 booths

11:55 am- RLD’s Tabassum Hasan has alleged that she has been receiving complaints about the faulty EVMs from across Kairana and stressed that the BJP didn’t expect people to come out and vote in large numbers due to Ramzan but that strategy has been failed so the EVMs have been tampered with.

I've been continuously receiving complaints. They didn't expect so many ppl to come out to vote in Ramzan.Initial strategy was to hold elections in Ramzan so that ppl won't vote: Tabassum Hasan, RLD candidate for #Kairana Lok Sabha seat after writing to EC over faulty EVMs&VVPATs pic.twitter.com/0JjnN4LMrC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018

11:18 am- RLD’s Tabassum Hasan has written to the Election Commission over faulty EVMs and VVPATs in around 175 polling booths in Shamli

Tabassum Hasan, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate for #Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll, writes to the Election Commission over faulty EVMs & VVPATs in around 175 polling booths across Shamli, #Kairana and #Noorpur pic.twitter.com/thY6WXGZD4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018

10:40 am- RLD candidate, Tabassum Hasan, for Kairana accuses BJP of EVM tampering, says faulty machines haven’t been replaced in Dalit-Muslim dominated areas.

Tabassum Hasan, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate for #Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll, casts her vote; says, 'machines are being tampered everywhere, faulty machines haven't been replaced in Muslim&Dalit dominated areas. They (BJP) think they can win polls like this.That won't happen' pic.twitter.com/1jyBDTmtKZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018

10:22 am- 10.2% voting recorded till 9 am in Kairana by-election

10.20% voting recorded till 9 am in #Kairana Lok Sabha by-election — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018

9:53 am- 11 faulty EVMs reported across polling booths in Gondiya & Bhandara Lok Sabha constituencies

Maharashtra: 11 faulty EVMs reported across polling booths in Gondiya & Bhandara Lok Sabha constituencies — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

9: 37 am- Voting has not started at polling booth number 170 in Arjun-Morgaon area of Gondiya, due to faulty EVM

Maharashtra: Voting has not started at polling booth number 170 in Arjun-Morgaon area of Gondiya, due to faulty EVM — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

8:56 am-

Voting for #Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll underway; Visuals from a polling booth in Shamli pic.twitter.com/llxd62paO0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018

8:42 am-

#Maharashtra: Voting underway at a polling station for Bhandara Lok Sabha by-poll seat pic.twitter.com/mARHLU5Ypc — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

8:15 am- Voting stalled at Public Inter College, Kairana due to faulty VVPAT

#KairanaByPoll Voting stalled at Public Inter College, Kairana due to faulty VVPAT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App