Lok Sabha elections 2019: The country will witness the first phase of polling for a total of 91 Lok Sabha seats spread over 20 states and Union Territories on April 11. There are total 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country and the Lok Sabha polls will be held over seven phases, through May 19, followed by the counting of votes on May 23.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: The country will witness the first phase of polling for a total of 91 Lok Sabha seats spread over 20 states and Union Territories on April 11. There are total 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country and the Lok Sabha polls will be held over seven phases, through May 19, followed by the counting of votes on May 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be looking for a second term while the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress will try to unseat him. In 2014 elections, the BJP along with its allies had won 336 seats, largest mandate since 1984. The Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP was part of the NDA then. The Congress was reduced to just 44.

The poll predictions of prominent agencies have predicted that BJP-led NDA will manage re-election and the Congress individually will again fail to cross the 100-mark. Even aspirations of non-BJP, non-Congress parties to have a Third Front government at the Centre will go in vain. They are expected to win around 130 Lok Sabha seats.

States and Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls on April 11:

Total parliamentary seats: 91

Uttarakhand:

Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar

Uttar Pradesh:

Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar

Arunachal Pradesh:

Arunachal West, Arunachal East

Telangana:

Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam

Andhra Pradesh:

Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Elluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor

Assam:

Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur

Bihar:

Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui

Jammu and Kashmir:

Baramulla, Jammu

Maharashtra:

Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim

Manipur:

Outer Manipur

Shillong:

Shillong

Meghalaya:

Tura

Mizoram:

Mizoram

Nagaland:

Nagaland

Odisha:

Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput

Sikkim:

Sikkim

Tripura:

Tripura West

West Bengal:

Cooch Behar, Alipurduars

Chhattisgarh:

Bastar

Lakshadweep:

Lakshadweep

Andaman Nicobar Islands:

Andaman Nicobar Islands

Key candidates in the fray:

Nitin Gadkari (BJP): Nagpur

Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM): Hyderabad

Harish Rawat (Congress): Nainital

Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM): Gaya

Gen VK Singh (BJP): Ghaziabad

Ajit Singh (RLD): Muzaffarnagar

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (BJP): Haridwar

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More