Lok Sabha elections 2019: The country will witness the first phase of polling for a total of 91 Lok Sabha seats spread over 20 states and Union Territories on April 11. There are total 543 parliamentary constituencies across the country and the Lok Sabha polls will be held over seven phases, through May 19, followed by the counting of votes on May 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be looking for a second term while the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress will try to unseat him. In 2014 elections, the BJP along with its allies had won 336 seats, largest mandate since 1984. The Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP was part of the NDA then. The Congress was reduced to just 44.
The poll predictions of prominent agencies have predicted that BJP-led NDA will manage re-election and the Congress individually will again fail to cross the 100-mark. Even aspirations of non-BJP, non-Congress parties to have a Third Front government at the Centre will go in vain. They are expected to win around 130 Lok Sabha seats.
States and Lok Sabha constituencies going to polls on April 11:
Total parliamentary seats: 91
Uttarakhand:
Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar
Uttar Pradesh:
Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar
Arunachal Pradesh:
Arunachal West, Arunachal East
Telangana:
Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam
Andhra Pradesh:
Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Elluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor
Assam:
Tezpur, Kaliabor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur
Bihar:
Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui
Jammu and Kashmir:
Baramulla, Jammu
Maharashtra:
Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim
Manipur:
Outer Manipur
Shillong:
Shillong
Meghalaya:
Tura
Mizoram:
Mizoram
Nagaland:
Nagaland
Odisha:
Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput
Sikkim:
Sikkim
Tripura:
Tripura West
West Bengal:
Cooch Behar, Alipurduars
Chhattisgarh:
Bastar
Lakshadweep:
Lakshadweep
Andaman Nicobar Islands:
Andaman Nicobar Islands
Key candidates in the fray:
Nitin Gadkari (BJP): Nagpur
Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM): Hyderabad
Harish Rawat (Congress): Nainital
Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM): Gaya
Gen VK Singh (BJP): Ghaziabad
Ajit Singh (RLD): Muzaffarnagar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (BJP): Haridwar
Leave a Reply