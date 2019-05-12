Lok Sabha election 2019: As the penultimate round of Lok Sabha elections has already started in 59 seats across seven states, voters will be deciding the fate of candidates. Including the national capital, 6 states stand in the ring today- Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana. Happening predominantly in northern states except West Bengal, phase 6 has a variety of candidates to offer.
All eyes are upon the Lok Sabha elections 2019 phase 6 and people and voters from across the states are polling for the suitable candidature. After this, only one phase of Lok Sabha, phase 7 will be left which is scheduled to take place on May 19th. Following that, May 23 will be the day of vote counting.
Until then, we have a list of candidates who will be fighting in the ring for phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections.
MADHYA PRADESH
Morena
Candidates: Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP), Ram Niwas Rawat (Cong)
Bhind
Candidates; Devashish Jarariya (Congress), Sandhya Ray (BJP)
Gwalior
Candidates: Ashok Singh (Congress), Vivek Shejwalkar (BJP)
Guna
Candidates: Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress), K P Yadav (BJP)
Sagar
Candidates: Prabhu Singh Thakur (Congress), Raj Bahadur Singh (BJP)
Vidisha
Candidates: Shailendra Patel of the Congress, Ramakant Bhargava of the BJP.
Bhopal
Candidates: Digvijaya Singh (Congress), Sadhvi Pragya Thakur (BJP)
Rajgarh
Candidates: Mona Sustani (Congress), Rodmal Nagar (BJP)
DELHI
North East Delhi
Candidates: Sheila Dikshit (Congress), Manoj Tiwari (BJP), Dilip Pandey (Aam Aadmi Party)
East Delhi
Candidates: Atishi (Aam Aadmi Party), Gautam Gambhir (BJP) and Arvinder Singh Lovely (Congress)
JHARKHAND
Dhanbad
Candidates: Kirti Azad from Congress battling with PN Singh.
UTTAR PRADESH
Sultanpur
Candidates: Maneka Gandhi (BJP), Chandra Bhadra Singh (BSP), Sanjay Singh (Congress)
Allahabad
Candidates: Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP), Rajendra Singh Patel (SP), Yogesh Shukla (Congress)
Domariyaganj
Candidates: Former UP chief minister, Jagdambika Pal (BJP) Aftab Alam (BSP) Dr Chandresh Upadhyaya (Congress)
Sant Kabir Nagar
Candidates: Praveen Kumar Nishad (BJP), Bhishma Shankar Tiwari (BSP), Bhal Chandra Yadav (Congress)
Azamgarh
Candidates: Akhilesh Yadav (SP) Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ (BJP), Congress has not fielded a candidate
WEST BENGAL
Medinipur
Candidates: Dilip Ghosh (BJP), Manas Bhunia (Trinamool Congress), Biplab Bhatt (Communist Party of India), Sambhu Nath Chatterjee (Congress)
HARYANA
Sonipat
Candidates: Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress), Ramesh Chander Kaushik (BJP), Digvijay Singh Chautala (Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)), Surender Kumar Chhikara (INLD)
Hisar
Candidates: Dushyant Chautala (Jannayak Janta Party), Brijendra Singh (BJP), Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress)
Gurgaon
Candidates: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP), Capt Ajay Singh (Congress), Dr Mehmood Khan (JJP), Virender Rana (INLD).
BIHAR
Purvi Champaran
Candidates: Radha Mohan Singh (BJP), Akash Kumar Singh (RLSP), Prabhakar Jaiswal (CPI)
Siwan
Candidates: Hina Shahab (RJD) and Kavita Kumari (JD-U)