Lok Sabha election 2019: As the penultimate round of Lok Sabha elections has already started in 59 seats across seven states, voters will be deciding the fate of candidates. Including the national capital, 6 states stand in the ring today- Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana. Happening predominantly in northern states except West Bengal, phase 6 has a variety of candidates to offer.

All eyes are upon the Lok Sabha elections 2019 phase 6 and people and voters from across the states are polling for the suitable candidature. After this, only one phase of Lok Sabha, phase 7 will be left which is scheduled to take place on May 19th. Following that, May 23 will be the day of vote counting.

MADHYA PRADESH

Morena

Candidates: Narendra Singh Tomar (BJP), Ram Niwas Rawat (Cong)

Bhind

Candidates; Devashish Jarariya (Congress), Sandhya Ray (BJP)

Gwalior

Candidates: Ashok Singh (Congress), Vivek Shejwalkar (BJP)

Guna

Candidates: Jyotiraditya Scindia (Congress), K P Yadav (BJP)

Sagar

Candidates: Prabhu Singh Thakur (Congress), Raj Bahadur Singh (BJP)

Vidisha

Candidates: Shailendra Patel of the Congress, Ramakant Bhargava of the BJP.

Bhopal

Candidates: Digvijaya Singh (Congress), Sadhvi Pragya Thakur (BJP)

Rajgarh

Candidates: Mona Sustani (Congress), Rodmal Nagar (BJP)

DELHI

North East Delhi

Candidates: Sheila Dikshit (Congress), Manoj Tiwari (BJP), Dilip Pandey (Aam Aadmi Party)

East Delhi

Candidates: Atishi (Aam Aadmi Party), Gautam Gambhir (BJP) and Arvinder Singh Lovely (Congress)

JHARKHAND

Dhanbad

Candidates: Kirti Azad from Congress battling with PN Singh.

UTTAR PRADESH

Sultanpur

Candidates: Maneka Gandhi (BJP), Chandra Bhadra Singh (BSP), Sanjay Singh (Congress)

Allahabad

Candidates: Rita Bahuguna Joshi (BJP), Rajendra Singh Patel (SP), Yogesh Shukla (Congress)

Domariyaganj

Candidates: Former UP chief minister, Jagdambika Pal (BJP) Aftab Alam (BSP) Dr Chandresh Upadhyaya (Congress)

Sant Kabir Nagar

Candidates: Praveen Kumar Nishad (BJP), Bhishma Shankar Tiwari (BSP), Bhal Chandra Yadav (Congress)

Azamgarh

Candidates: Akhilesh Yadav (SP) Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ (BJP), Congress has not fielded a candidate

WEST BENGAL

Medinipur

Candidates: Dilip Ghosh (BJP), Manas Bhunia (Trinamool Congress), Biplab Bhatt (Communist Party of India), Sambhu Nath Chatterjee (Congress)

HARYANA

Sonipat

Candidates: Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress), Ramesh Chander Kaushik (BJP), Digvijay Singh Chautala (Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)), Surender Kumar Chhikara (INLD)

Hisar

Candidates: Dushyant Chautala (Jannayak Janta Party), Brijendra Singh (BJP), Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress)

Gurgaon

Candidates: Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP), Capt Ajay Singh (Congress), Dr Mehmood Khan (JJP), Virender Rana (INLD).

BIHAR

Purvi Champaran

Candidates: Radha Mohan Singh (BJP), Akash Kumar Singh (RLSP), Prabhakar Jaiswal (CPI)

Siwan

Candidates: Hina Shahab (RJD) and Kavita Kumari (JD-U)

