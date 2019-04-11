Lok Sabha elections 2019: The of 17th Lok Sabha elections 2019 voting on 91 constituencies in 18 States and 2 Union Territories will take place today. The voting will be held today from 7 am to 5 pm, through which, the fate of the 1,279 candidates will be decided. The 1st phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. Along with the Lok Sabha elections, voting for assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Odisha will also be held today.
According to the data of Election Commission of India, 14.21 crore electors of the largest democracy will exercise their voting right in the 1st phase. 7.22 crore are male and 8.99 crore are female. A total of 1,279 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. To conduct fair and peaceful elections, more than 200 companies of paramilitary forces like the CRPF and the Border Security Force have been deployed at the polling stations.
Besides this, people in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will also vote for vacant assembly elections.
HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF 17TH LOK SABHA ELECTIONS PHASE 1 POLLING:
Live Updates
Jagan Mohan Reddy casts vote
YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote in Kadapa. After exercising his vote, Reddy said, he is very confident and people of the state are looking for a change. He also urged voters to cast their votes without fear.
YSR Congress Party Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy after casting his votes in Kadapa: I'm very confident, people are looking for a change, vote without fear. #AndhraPradeshElection2019 #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/jitKKO8VWK— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
Lok Sabha elections 2019
Security forces shower flower petals and welcome voters with Dhol at a polling station in Baghpat's Baraut.
#WATCH Flower petals being showered and 'Dhol' being played to welcome voters at polling booth number 126 in Baraut, Baghpat. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/UEvBcihB0B— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2019
Chandrababu Naidu casts vote
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Pary (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and his family exercised their vote in Amravati for the 17th Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his family after casting their vote for #LokSabhaElections2019 in Amravati. pic.twitter.com/QzlYYfNzjd— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat cast his vote along with his family in Devalchaur, Haldwani. Uttarakhand has 5 Lok Sabha seats out of which 2 parliamentary constituencies will undergo polling today.
PM Modi urges voters to exercise their vote
PM Narendra Modi has urged the voters to exercise their vote and set a record of maximum number of voters turn out. PM Modi added that he specially requests young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.
PM Narendra Modi: #LokSabhaElections2019 commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/WOygrZjQLe— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019
Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Polling for the 17th Lok Sabha elections has begun. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat exercised his vote at the Nagpur parliamentary constituency. After casting his vote Mohan Bhagwat said, Voting is our duty, everyone should vote.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat after casting his vote for the Nagpur parliamentary constituency in the #LokSabhaElections2019: Voting is our duty, everyone should vote. pic.twitter.com/iC8pkirwc5— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019