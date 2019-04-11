Lok Sabha elections 2019: Voting for 17th Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held today from 7 am to 5 pm. In the first phase, 1,279 candidates of 91 constituencies in 18 States and 2 Union Territories are in the fray. Heavy security has been deployed at all the polling stations to ensure fair and peaceful elections.

According to the data of Election Commission of India, 14.21 crore electors of the largest democracy will exercise their voting right in the 1st phase. 7.22 crore are male and 8.99 crore are female. A total of 1,279 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. To conduct fair and peaceful elections, more than 200 companies of paramilitary forces like the CRPF and the Border Security Force have been deployed at the polling stations.

Besides this, people in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will also vote for vacant assembly elections.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES OF 17TH LOK SABHA ELECTIONS PHASE 1 POLLING:

