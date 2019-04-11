Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1: Voting for 91 constituencies of 18 states, 2 Union Territories will be held today from 7 am to 5 pm. Heavyweight politicians like Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West), General VK Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar) are in fray.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 1: Voting for the 1st phase of the 17th Lok Sabha elections 2019 will take place today. The polling will be done on a total of 91 constituencies in 18 States and 2 Union Territories. The first phase of polling will take place in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. Along with the Lok Sabha elections, voting for assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Odisha will also be held today.

Also Read: Sumitra Mahajan says politics cannot have retirement age days after withdrawing from 2019 poll fray

Fates of many heavyweight politicians including 5 Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West), General VK Singh (Ghaziabad), Satyapal Singh (Baghpat) and Mahesh Sharma (Gautam Buddha Nagar) will be locked in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). While Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary are also in the fray for the first round of polling.

This time Lok Sabha elections are going to be interesting as PM Narendra Modi led-BJP will take on Mayawati-Akhilesh Yadav-Ajit Singh’s SP-BSP-RLD Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in Uttar Pradesh, while Rahul Gandhi’s Congress is eyeing for a comeback.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More