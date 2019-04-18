Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2: 95 seats across 11 states and one Union Territory will witness the polling today. Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan, Former PM HD Deve Gowda, heavyweights Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja, Kanimozhi are the big contestants for today's polling.

The 2nd phase of polling for 17 the Lok Sabha will be held today i.e. April 18, 2019. 95 seats across 11 states and one Union Territory will witness the polling under the shadow of cash-for-votes scam. In last few days, tax officials conducted several raids in Tamil Nadu and seized big unaccounted cash which was allegedly to be used to bribe the voters. Today, elections polling will take place for 38 Lok Sabha and 18 assembly seats of the Tamil Nadu.

Voting in the Vellore and Tripura East seats have been postponed following the recovery of huge cash and gold by Income Tax officials. Polling in Tripura has been postponed because of security concerns. The Election Commission said the law and order situation was not satisfactory enough to conduct elections.

Odisha will witness elections for 35 assembly constituencies and overall, 95 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and one UT, Puducherry, will go under the polls. The voters will today decide the fortunes of four union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan and the results will be announced on May 23, 2019.

While Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former ministers Dayanidhi Maran and A Raja, and DMK leader Kanimozhi are other big names for today’s polling.

Karnataka-14, Maharashtra- 10, Uttar Pradesh- 8, Assam, Bihar-5, Odisha-5 each, Chhattisgarh 3, West Bengal- 3, Jammu and Kashmir-2, Manipur-1 and Puducherry-1 are the other states where electors will exercise their votes.

Odisha will witness Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously in four phases. Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik is among today’s contestants who is seeking a fifth term. He is contesting from his home turf Hinjili in Ganjam district and Bijepur in Bargarh.

Tamil Nadu witnessed multiple raids over the last weeks, the income tax department reportedly seized cash and gold worth Rs 500 crore. On Wednesday, tax sleuths had recovered unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.48 crore from the residence of a party worker of TTV Dhinakaran.

Dhinakaran floated his own party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, after leaving the AIADMK last year.

