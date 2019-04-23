The Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. As many as 116 constituencies from 13 states and two Union Territories (UT) will go to polls tomorrow. Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura are the 13 states that are going to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls. The Union Territories are Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The polling in East Tripura will also take place tomorrow after being postponed from April 18, 2019, to April 23, 2019, following the law and order situation.
The Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls will also register some of the prominent party leaders contesting from different constituencies. While Amit Shah will be making his Lok Sabha poll debut from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar seat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad.
The Election Commission of India (EC) said that the Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls will commence from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, except for Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, where the voting is expected to end early. According to the Election Commission of India website, following constituencies will be voting on this poll timings in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls:
Maharashtra (14/48)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Jalgaon
Raver
Jalna
Aurangabad
Raigad
Pune
Baramati
Ahmadnagar
Madha
Sangli
Satara
Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
Kolhapur
Hatkanangle
BIHAR (5/40):
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Jhanjharpur
Supaul
Araria
Madhepura
Khagaria
ASSAM (4/14)
Poll timing: 7 am to 5 pm
Dhubri
Kokrajhar
Barpeta
Gauhati
Chhattisgarh (7/11)
7 am to 3 pm: Surguja (Samri Assembly constituency for polling station no. 124 Chunchuna and polling station no. 125 Punnag
7 am to 6 pm: Other polling stations in Surguja
7 am to 5 pm: Surguja (Assembly constituencies Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur, Ramanuganj, Lundra, Ambikapur and Sitapur)
Raigarh
Janjgir-Champa
Korba
Bilaspur
Durg
Raipur
Gujarat (26/26)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Kachchh
Banaskantha
Patan
Mahesana
Sabarkantha
Gandhinagar
Ahmedabad East
Ahmedabad West
Surendranagar
Rajkot
Porbandar
Jamnagar
Junagadh
Amreli
Bhavnagar
Anand
Kheda
Panchmahal
Dahod
Vadodara
Chhota Udaipur
Bharuch
Bardoli
Surat
Navsari
Valsad
Karnataka- (14/28)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Chikkodi
Belgaum
Bagalkot
Bijapur
Gulbarga
Raichur
Bidar
Koppal
Haveri
Bellary
Dharwad
Uttara Kannada
Davanagere
Shimoga
JAMMU AND KASHMIR (1/6)
Poll timings: 7 am to 4 pm
Anantnag
KERALA (20/20)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Kasaragod
Kannur
Vadakara
Wayanad
Kozhikode
Malappuram
Ponnani
Palakkad
Alathur
Thrissur
Chalakudy
Ernakulam
Idukki
Kottayam
Alappuzha
Mavelikkara
Pathanamthitta
Kollam
Attingal
Thiruvananthapuram
Odisha- (6/21)
Poll timings: 7 am to 4 pm
Sambalpur
Keonjhar
Dhenkanal
Cuttack
Puri
Bhubaneswar
Uttar Pradesh- (10/80)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Moradabad
Rampur
Sambhal
Firozabad
Mainpuri
Etah
Badaun
Aonla
Bareilly
Pilibhit
WEST BENGAL (5/42)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Balurghat
Maldaha Uttar
Maldaha Dakshin
Jangipur
Murshidabad
Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1/1)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Daman and Diu (1/1)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Daman and Diu
Tripura (1/2)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Tripura East