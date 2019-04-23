Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 3: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the states to go to polls in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls 2019. The polling in East Tripura will also take place tomorrow after being postponed from April 18, 2019, to April 23, 2019, following the law and order situation.

The Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls will also register some of the prominent party leaders contesting from different constituencies. While Amit Shah will be making his Lok Sabha poll debut from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar seat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad.

The Election Commission of India (EC) said that the Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls will commence from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, except for Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, where the voting is expected to end early. According to the Election Commission of India website, following constituencies will be voting on this poll timings in Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls:

Maharashtra (14/48)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Jalgaon

Raver

Jalna

Aurangabad

Raigad

Pune

Baramati

Ahmadnagar

Madha

Sangli

Satara

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Kolhapur

Hatkanangle

BIHAR (5/40):

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Jhanjharpur

Supaul

Araria

Madhepura

Khagaria

ASSAM (4/14)

Poll timing: 7 am to 5 pm

Dhubri

Kokrajhar

Barpeta

Gauhati

Chhattisgarh (7/11)

7 am to 3 pm: Surguja (Samri Assembly constituency for polling station no. 124 Chunchuna and polling station no. 125 Punnag

7 am to 6 pm: Other polling stations in Surguja

7 am to 5 pm: Surguja (Assembly constituencies Premnagar, Bhatgaon, Pratappur, Ramanuganj, Lundra, Ambikapur and Sitapur)

Raigarh

Janjgir-Champa

Korba

Bilaspur

Durg

Raipur

Gujarat (26/26)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Kachchh

Banaskantha

Patan

Mahesana

Sabarkantha

Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad East

Ahmedabad West

Surendranagar

Rajkot

Porbandar

Jamnagar

Junagadh

Amreli

Bhavnagar

Anand

Kheda

Panchmahal

Dahod

Vadodara

Chhota Udaipur

Bharuch

Bardoli

Surat

Navsari

Valsad

Karnataka- (14/28)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Chikkodi

Belgaum

Bagalkot

Bijapur

Gulbarga

Raichur

Bidar

Koppal

Haveri

Bellary

Dharwad

Uttara Kannada

Davanagere

Shimoga

JAMMU AND KASHMIR (1/6)

Poll timings: 7 am to 4 pm

Anantnag

KERALA (20/20)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Kasaragod

Kannur

Vadakara

Wayanad

Kozhikode

Malappuram

Ponnani

Palakkad

Alathur

Thrissur

Chalakudy

Ernakulam

Idukki

Kottayam

Alappuzha

Mavelikkara

Pathanamthitta

Kollam

Attingal

Thiruvananthapuram

Odisha- (6/21)

Poll timings: 7 am to 4 pm

Sambalpur

Keonjhar

Dhenkanal

Cuttack

Puri

Bhubaneswar

Uttar Pradesh- (10/80)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Moradabad

Rampur

Sambhal

Firozabad

Mainpuri

Etah

Badaun

Aonla

Bareilly

Pilibhit

WEST BENGAL (5/42)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Balurghat

Maldaha Uttar

Maldaha Dakshin

Jangipur

Murshidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1/1)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu (1/1)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Daman and Diu

Tripura (1/2)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Tripura East

