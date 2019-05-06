The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 has been on since 7 am on Monday morning in 7 states for 51 seats. Prominent leaders like Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Smriti Irani have cast their votes. The fifth phase will decide the fate of political heavyweights like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh among 700 candidates. The 5th phase voting began with reports of violence from West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. A grenade was thrown at a polling booth in Pulwama while in Shopian a polling booth was set ablaze.

In fact, some of the BJP and CPI-M candidates in West Bengal have accused the henchmen of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attacking them. Like every phase, EVM malfunctioning reports are rife in this phase as well. Among states, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have reported many instances of EVM malfunctioning. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and six other prominent candidates’ fates will be decided by voters in the seven states. Some 149 candidates have been fielded by national parties, 31 by state parties, and 252 are contesting the elections as independents.

Till 9 am, Rajasthan recorded the highest voter turnout with 13.9 per cent electorates having voted, followed by Jharkhand recording 12.2 per cent voter turnout. West Bengal recorded the third highest with 9.8 per cent voter turnout. The state of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed empty polling booths, hence recorded only 0.8 per cent voter turnout till 9 am.

Sonia Gandhi is contesting against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli which is one of the country’s most high-profile constituencies. BJP president Amit Shah himself has campaigned for Dinesh Singh, who was previously associated with the Congress. He joined the BJP last year and often in his rallies dubbed the Congress a private limited company of the Congress first family. Sonia, on the other hand, has won the seat since 2004.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Amethi against BJP’s Smriti Irani, who lost to Rahul by a lower margin in the 2014 election when compared to the 2009 margin. Many political analysts have predicted that Rahul’s candidature from Amethi is no longer one-sided as Smriti Irani is giving him tough competition. Smriti Irani, over the last five years, has pitched herself as a strong competition to the Congress President.

In Bengal, Trinamool Congress candidate Dinesh Trivedi, the former Railway Minister, is facing a tough contest from former TMC MLA Arjun Singh, who has now switched sides to the BJP, in Barrackpore. Violence has been reported from here as well. Video footage showed Arjun Singh fleeing with his security cordon through the gullies of his constituency and being chased by a mob, allegedly of TMC goons. Singh can be seen tripping and falling also. Reports said supporters of Trivedi and Singh were attacking each other when the former saw Singh and chased him. The BJP is set to approach the Election Commission against the violence today. The party had also alleged its sitting MP singer Babul Supriyo was attacked during the Phase 4 elections in Asansol.

