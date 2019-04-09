The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will manage re-election at the Centre, touching the majority mark of 272 in the April-May Lok Sabha elections, a poll of opinion polls has predicted. The Congress-led UPA will win 143 seats in an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi from coming back to power.

Lok Sabha election 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance will manage re-election at the Centre, touching the majority mark of 272 in the April-May Lok Sabha elections, a poll of opinion polls has predicted. The Congress-led UPA will win 143 seats in an unsuccessful attempt to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi from coming back to power. The non-BJP, non-Congress parties, independents may secure 128 seats but their aspiration to have a third front government will go in vain, a number of opinion polls have suggested.

NDA’s number has gone down as the BJP-led alliance had won 336 seats in 2014 parliamentary polls. But the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party was part of the NDA then. The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress will get 88 seats, which is almost double of its score in 2014 parliamentary polls.

In Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 parliamentarians in Lok Sabha, the SP-BSP combine will dent the BJP’s prospects of repeating its 2014 performance. It is expected to win more than 30 seats. Last time, the BJP had won 73 seats along with its ally Apna Dal. The Congress, which has decided to go it alone in the state, will get just 2 seats, retaining its pocket boroughs of Amethi and Rae Bareli, currently held by party president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, respectively.

As the country is heading towards crucial elections, all political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. Both national parties — the BJP and the Congress — have released their manifestos, promising a slew of announcements. Issues like national security, the abolition of Article 370, Uniform Civil Code are among the BJP’s key election promises.

On the other hand, the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress is banking on its newly introduced NYAY scheme, a plan to give Rs 72.000 per annum to the poorest 20 per cent Indian families if the party is voted to power.

BJP’s nationalism push that begun with Balakot airstrike in February has given a boost to the ruling party campaigning for Lok Sabha polls as the NDA’s prediction in most of the opinion polls, conducted in December last year, was under 250.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in phases across the country, starting April 11. The votes will be counted on May 23.

