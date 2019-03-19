Lok Sabha election 2019: SP-BSP announce alliance in Maharashtra, to contest all 48 seats: Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party announced to fight forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together in Maharashtra. SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi said that the SP-BSP would contest all the 48 seats in the state. He claimed that both the parties represent more than 85 per cent of the society in Maharashtra.

Lok Sabha election 2019: SP-BSP announce alliance in Maharashtra, to contest all 48 seats: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday announced to fight forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together in Maharashtra. SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi said that the SP-BSP would contest all the 48 seats in the state. He claimed that both the parties represent more than 85 per cent of the society in Maharashtra. Former Rajya Sabha member said that the BJP and Congress have let people down and the alliance has provided the third front to the voters. Azmi, who represents Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar of Mumbai, said that the alliance is yet to decide the seat-sharing formula and the same would be announced in a few days.

Last month, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that BJP and Shiv Sena would fight national and assembly election together. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had been criticising BJP over various issues including construction of Ram Mandhir and farmers’ problems. After BJP president and Maharashtra chief minister met Thackeray, both the parties decided to bury and hatchet and came together.

The state of Maharashtra plays a crucial role in government formation at the centre as the state alone sends 48 parliamentarians to the 543-member Lok Sabha. In the 2014 parliamentary elections in the state, BJP-Shiv Sena alliance got 41 seats, Nationalist Congress Party secured four seats, Congress won just two seats and one seat was claimed by Swabhimani Paksha.

Neither SP nor BSP has any Lok Sabha seat in the state. In the 288-member state assembly, Samajwadi Party has a lone seat of Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai that is represented by Abu Asim Azmi.

The Samajwadi Party headed by Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayawati earlier come together in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Both the parties have announced the seat-sharing formula in these states.

Both the parties have formed a Mahagathbandhan to keep BJP at bay. According to seat-sharing formula, the BSP would contest 38 seats while alliance partner SP would fight 37 in Uttar Pradesh. The SP was allotted three seats in Madhya Pradesh while BSP would fight 26 Lok Sabha constituencies. In Uttarakhand, the SP was given one seat while Mayawati-led BSP got four.

Former chief minister Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav said that the Mahagathbandhan was framed to counter BJP for its policies. He said that BJP failed at all fronts.

Yadav also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Mai Bhi Chowkidar campaign, saying the campaign would not help BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

