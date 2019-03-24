The party has also fielded its chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh, a seat held by his father and party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Lok Sabha. This time the party cancelled his candidature from the Azamgarh, the stronghold of SP in Uttar Pradesh. Mulayam Singh Yadav will be contesting from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat 2019.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday released its first list of star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Uttar Pradesh. The list includes the founding member of SP Azam Khan. Former minister Azam Khan has been nominated for Rampur Lok Sabha constituency. Azam Khan is currently the member of legislative assembly in Uttar Pradesh. The former minister will contest from Rampur. In 2014, Rampur was held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nepal Singh, who won the Rampur Lok Sabha segment against SP candidate Naseer Ahmad Khan with a margin of more than 23 thousand votes.

The party has also fielded its chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh, a seat held by his father and party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Lok Sabha. This time the party cancelled his candidature from the Azamgarh, the stronghold of SP in Uttar Pradesh. Mulayam Singh Yadav will be contesting from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat 2019.

Azam Khan has been an MLA for nine terms for Rampur assembly constituency. Khan is currently a member of the SP but has been a member of four other political parties between 1980 and 1992.

In 2009, Khan resigned from the general secretary post of the party. However, during the 15th Loksabha elections, his opposition to the Samajwadi Party candidate, Jaya Prada, and the surrounding controversies resulted in a crisis in the party, and in 2009, he was expelled for six years but according to party chief, he himself resigned.

Samajwadi Party releases its list of star campaigners; Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan included in the list; Mulayam Singh Yadav's name not there. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/QUZYpoC6ce — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019

The Samajwadi Party has entered a pre-poll alliance with the Mayawati-led BSP and will contest 37 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. While the BSP will contest on 38 seats, the RLD, which is also a part of the alliance, will fight from three seats. The alliance had left two seats for the Congress in Amethi and Rae Bareli for Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 is going to start on April 11 and will continue till May 19. Polling on the 80 seats in the state will be held in seven phases. The first phase will be held on April 11. The counting of elections to be held on May 23.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More