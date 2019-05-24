Lok Sabha election 2019: The BJP had nominated 16,000 workers at different places in the country and the party changed its candidates at 35 places on the basis of the inputs received from ground zero.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates registered their victory in the Lok Sabha constituencies of Ferozabad, Badayun, Kannauj and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as the party had devised a special strategy to sideline the forces of dynasty politics, a BJP functionary said. He said the party was anticipating victory in 53 seats while it was expecting neck-to-neck fight in 27 seats in UP.

The organisation minister said, in 2014, they had to fight caste politics, money and muscle power but they didn’t get entangled in the trap; instead, party workers worked together and tried to seek the attention of voters on development and nationalism-related issues. But in 2019, the PM’s schemes did wonders. Swachh Bharat Scheme, PM’s housing scheme, farm loan waiver, anti-money laundering initiative played a key role. But 2019 Lok Sabha election was the first election in the history of the country where there was no sign of anti-incumbency.

As part of the strategy, the BJP had nominated 16,000 workers at different places in the country and the party changed its candidates at 35 places on the basis of the inputs received from ground zero. For example, Varun Gandhi contested from Pilbhit and Maneka Gandhi filed her nomination from Sultanpur. Similarly, Ramesh Bind was fought from Bhadohi while Virendra Singh Mast was sent to Ballia. Grassroots-level workers had recommended the names of Jayaprada, Ravi Kishan, and Nirahua and suggested that if the BJP fields these candidates, chances of the winning election were bright.

The party workers collected feedback on ticket aspirants from respected districts five times and if positive feedback came on any candidate for five times he/ she was given the ticket.

We were a team of six people who used to give feedback to each other every day. This team included JP Nadda, CM Yogi Adityanath, organization minister Sunil Bansal, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

