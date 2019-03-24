Lok Sabha election 2019: UP CM Yogi Adityanath questions Rahul Gandhi's ability as leader, starts election campaign from Saharanpur: Yogi Adityanath has started election campaign from Western Uttar Pradesh. He taunted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his potato comment. BJP leader also offered prayers at Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday kick-started election campaign from Western UP after offering prayers at Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur. He taunted Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying that Kuldeep of the Namdhars says that if the Congress comes to power then one-and-half kg potato would sprout, like mango fruits. BJP leader started the campaign when the elections are less than three weeks away.

Addressing a rally in Saharanpur, Adityanath said that Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar would be killed like Osama bin Laden. He said that people of Saharanpur have to decide whether to choose those, who take action against terrorists or those who support terrorism.

Earlier, Adityanath questioned where were so-called friends of farmers when they were on the verge of starvation from 2012 to 2017. He claimed that the sugarcane area in the state has increased by 2.2 per cent to 2.8 lakh hectares and many closed sugar mills have also been made functional in the state. Chief Minister said that farmers are happy under the BJP government.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Shakumbhari Devi temple in Saharanpur before beginning his election campaign.#LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/LkTrDDQI48 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019

Attacking the Mahagathbandhan of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, he said that previous governments of Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati did nothing for the sugarcane farmers and they were suffering from starvation.

Meanwhile, reports said that chief minister would later campaign for Hema Malini in Mathura. Former Bollywood actress is the sitting MP from Mathura. She defeated an incumbent Jayant Chaudhary of RLD.

The election in the state would be conducted in six phases. Uttar Pradesh is the most crucial state in the country which sends 80 parliamentarians o the Lok Sabha. In the last general election, BJP had swept the state by winning 71 seats, Samajwadi Party got five, Congress managed to get only two and Apna Dal bagged two.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Saharanpur: Main naamdaro ke kuldeepak ki ek baat ko sun raha tha, vo keh rahe the ki ganna ke pedh nahi lagaye. Unhone kaha ki humari sarkar ayegi to dedh feet ka aalu ugwa degi. Jaise aam ka phal aata hai, unhe lagta hai aalu ka bhi aata hoga. pic.twitter.com/wofLtRfDcJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2019

In order to keep BJP at bay, former chief ministers– Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati joined hands under Mahagathbandhan or SP-BSP alliance. Political experts observe that the forthcoming elections would not be a cakewalk for ruling BJP.

India embarked on a new journey 5 years back with development agenda of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas”. The Nation under leadership of PM @narendramodi is continuously focussing on equitable, inclusive growth and on bridging inequalities.

अब ये परिवर्तन नहीं थमेगा। #उत्तरप्रदेश_74पार https://t.co/qiq1uVvmcR — Chowkidar Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 24, 2019

The SP-BSP has made a seat-sharing arrangement, with SP contesting from 37, BSP from 38 and alliance partner RLD from three seats. The alliance has left two seats– Rai Bareli and Amethi for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More