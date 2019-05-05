Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 Voting Schedule: Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the states to go to polls in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Monday. The voters would decide the fate of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rajnath Singh.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 Voting Schedule: The fifth phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections would take place on Monday, May 06. As many as 51 constituencies from seven states would go to polls tomorrow. The voters would exercise their right to franchise in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The phase 5 would see electorate voting in important constitutes including Amethi, Rae Bareli and Lucknow where from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rajnath Singh are contesting respectively. These three high-profile seats fall in Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 parliamentarians to the lower house of the Parliament.

Congress president is fighting against Union Minister Smriti Irani and UPA chairperson is taking on BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh. Union Home Minister and former UP Chief Minister is contesting against Shatrughan Sinha’s wife and gathbandhan candidate Poonam Sinha. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has not fielded candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli, leaving seats for the grand old party.

The Election Commission has announced 7 am to 6 pm poll timing in 45 seats. The polling in Jharkhand’s four seats and south Kashmir’s Anantnag seat would begin at 6 am and end at 6 pm.

The poll panel has set the following schedule for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019:

Bihar (5/40)

Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm

Sitamarhi

Madhubani

Muzaffarpur

Saran

Hajipur

Jammu and Kashmir (2/6)

Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm

Anantnag (Shopian and Pulwama) (Timing 7 am to 4 pm)

Ladakh (7 am to 6 pm)

Jharkhand (4/14)

Poll timing: 7 am to 4 pm

Kodarma

Ranchi

Khunti

Hazaribagh

Madhya Pradesh (7/29)

Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm

Tikamgarh

Damoh

Khajuraho

Satna

Rewa

Hoshangabad

Betul

Rajasthan (12/25)

Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm

Ganganagar

Bikaner

Churu

Jhunjhunu

Sikar

Jaipur Rural

Jaipur

Alwar

Bharatpur

Karauli-Dholpur

Dausa

Nagaur

Uttar Pradesh (14/80)

Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm

Dhauraha

Sitapur

Mohanlalganj

Lucknow

Rae Baraeli

Amethi

Banda

Fatehpur

Kaushambi

Barabanki

Faizabad

Bahraich

Kaiserganj

Gonda

West Bengal (7/42)

Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm

Bangaon

Barrackpore

Howrah

Uluberia

Sreerampur

Hooghly

Arambag

Meanwhile, the polling for sixth and seventh phases of Lok Sabha elections would be conducted on May 12 and May 19 respectively. The counting of votes would take place on May 23.

