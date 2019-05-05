Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 5 Voting Schedule: The fifth phase of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections would take place on Monday, May 06. As many as 51 constituencies from seven states would go to polls tomorrow. The voters would exercise their right to franchise in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
The phase 5 would see electorate voting in important constitutes including Amethi, Rae Bareli and Lucknow where from Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rajnath Singh are contesting respectively. These three high-profile seats fall in Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 parliamentarians to the lower house of the Parliament.
Congress president is fighting against Union Minister Smriti Irani and UPA chairperson is taking on BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh. Union Home Minister and former UP Chief Minister is contesting against Shatrughan Sinha’s wife and gathbandhan candidate Poonam Sinha. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has not fielded candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli, leaving seats for the grand old party.
The Election Commission has announced 7 am to 6 pm poll timing in 45 seats. The polling in Jharkhand’s four seats and south Kashmir’s Anantnag seat would begin at 6 am and end at 6 pm.
The poll panel has set the following schedule for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019:
Bihar (5/40)
Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm
Sitamarhi
Madhubani
Muzaffarpur
Saran
Hajipur
Jammu and Kashmir (2/6)
Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm
Anantnag (Shopian and Pulwama) (Timing 7 am to 4 pm)
Ladakh (7 am to 6 pm)
Jharkhand (4/14)
Poll timing: 7 am to 4 pm
Kodarma
Ranchi
Khunti
Hazaribagh
Madhya Pradesh (7/29)
Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm
Tikamgarh
Damoh
Khajuraho
Satna
Rewa
Hoshangabad
Betul
Rajasthan (12/25)
Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm
Ganganagar
Bikaner
Churu
Jhunjhunu
Sikar
Jaipur Rural
Jaipur
Alwar
Bharatpur
Karauli-Dholpur
Dausa
Nagaur
Uttar Pradesh (14/80)
Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm
Dhauraha
Sitapur
Mohanlalganj
Lucknow
Rae Baraeli
Amethi
Banda
Fatehpur
Kaushambi
Barabanki
Faizabad
Bahraich
Kaiserganj
Gonda
West Bengal (7/42)
Poll timing: 7 am to 6 pm
Bangaon
Barrackpore
Howrah
Uluberia
Sreerampur
Hooghly
Arambag
Meanwhile, the polling for sixth and seventh phases of Lok Sabha elections would be conducted on May 12 and May 19 respectively. The counting of votes would take place on May 23.