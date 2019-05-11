Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 Voting Schedule: The Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on Sunday, April 12 2019. A total of 59 constituencies from six states and one Union Territory will go to polls tomorrow. Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal are the states that are going to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Polling will also take place for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.
Apart from these 59 constituencies, repolling will be held at 168 polling booths of West Tripura Lok Sabha seat after the Election Commission found rigging and booth capturing in phase one on April 11.
Voting will be conducted for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 (all) in Haryana, eight in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, eight in Madhya Pradesh, four in Jharkhand and seven seats in Delhi.
Prominent candidates whose candidature will be decided in the sixth phase include Akhilesh Yadav, Digvijaya Singh and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Maneka Gandhi and Radha Mohan Singh.
Also, the voters in the national capital will decide the fate of prominent faces including Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Shiela Dikshit, Vijender Singh, Raghav Chadha and Atishi.
The polling will start from 7 am to 6 pm for most of the seats except Jharkhand and few seats of Bihar. A total of 101782472 voters will decide the fate of 979 candidates who are contesting on the tickets of different parties including BJP, Congress, SP-BSP, AAP etc. Election Commission has set up 113167 polling stations in the poll-bound areas.
Here is the schedule for sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections:
Bihar (8/40)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Valmiki Nagar
Paschim Champaran
Sheohar
Vaishali
Gopalganj
Siwan
Maharajganj
Haryana (10/10)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Ambala
Kurukshetra
Sirsa
Hisar
Karnal
Sonipat
Rohtak
Bhiwani-Mahendragarh
Gurgaon
Faridabad
Jharkhand (4/14)
Poll timings: 7 am to 4 pm
Giridih
Dhanbad
Jamshedpur
Singhbhum
Madhya Pradesh (8/29)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Morena
Bhind
Gwalior
Guna
Sagar
Vidisha
Bhopal
Rajgarh
Uttar Pradesh (14/80)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Sultanpur
Pratapgarh
Phulpur
Allahabad
Ambedkar Nagar
Shrawasti
Domariyaganj
Basti
Sant Kabir Nagar
Lalganj
Azamgarh
Jaunpur
Machhlishahr
Bhadohi
West Bengal (8/42)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Tamluk
Kanthi
Ghatal
Jhargram
Medinipur
Purulia
Bankura
Bishnupur
Delhi (7/7)
Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm
Chandni Chowk
North East Delhi
East Delhi
New Delhi
North West Delhi
West Delhi
South Delhi
The last phase of the seven-phased electoral exercise will take place on May 19, three days before the counting date. Votes for all the phases will be counted on May 23.