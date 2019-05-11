Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6: Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi are the states including one Union Territory to go to polls in phase 6 of the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 6 Voting Schedule: The Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted on Sunday, April 12 2019. A total of 59 constituencies from six states and one Union Territory will go to polls tomorrow. Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal are the states that are going to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Polling will also take place for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.

Apart from these 59 constituencies, repolling will be held at 168 polling booths of West Tripura Lok Sabha seat after the Election Commission found rigging and booth capturing in phase one on April 11.

Voting will be conducted for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 (all) in Haryana, eight in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, eight in Madhya Pradesh, four in Jharkhand and seven seats in Delhi.

Prominent candidates whose candidature will be decided in the sixth phase include Akhilesh Yadav, Digvijaya Singh and Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Maneka Gandhi and Radha Mohan Singh.

Also, the voters in the national capital will decide the fate of prominent faces including Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Shiela Dikshit, Vijender Singh, Raghav Chadha and Atishi.

The polling will start from 7 am to 6 pm for most of the seats except Jharkhand and few seats of Bihar. A total of 101782472 voters will decide the fate of 979 candidates who are contesting on the tickets of different parties including BJP, Congress, SP-BSP, AAP etc. Election Commission has set up 113167 polling stations in the poll-bound areas.

Here is the schedule for sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections:

Bihar (8/40)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Valmiki Nagar

Paschim Champaran

Sheohar

Vaishali

Gopalganj

Siwan

Maharajganj

Haryana (10/10)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Ambala

Kurukshetra

Sirsa

Hisar

Karnal

Sonipat

Rohtak

Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

Gurgaon

Faridabad

Jharkhand (4/14)

Poll timings: 7 am to 4 pm

Giridih

Dhanbad

Jamshedpur

Singhbhum

Madhya Pradesh (8/29)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Morena

Bhind

Gwalior

Guna

Sagar

Vidisha

Bhopal

Rajgarh

Uttar Pradesh (14/80)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Sultanpur

Pratapgarh

Phulpur

Allahabad

Ambedkar Nagar

Shrawasti

Domariyaganj

Basti

Sant Kabir Nagar

Lalganj

Azamgarh

Jaunpur

Machhlishahr

Bhadohi

West Bengal (8/42)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Tamluk

Kanthi

Ghatal

Jhargram

Medinipur

Purulia

Bankura

Bishnupur

Delhi (7/7)

Poll timings: 7 am to 6 pm

Chandni Chowk

North East Delhi

East Delhi

New Delhi

North West Delhi

West Delhi

South Delhi

The last phase of the seven-phased electoral exercise will take place on May 19, three days before the counting date. Votes for all the phases will be counted on May 23.

