Modi tsunami in Lok Sabha Election 2019: The Modi tsunami has swept the Lok Sabha Election 2019 as predicted by the exit polls raising the probability of the formation of the BJP-led government at the Centre for a second consecutive term if we go by the trends. Neither Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s blitzkrieg against Narendra Modi over Rafale deal, nor the marathon Mahagathbandhan meetings spearheaded by Andra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to sideline Modi over “Gabbar Singh Tax” and demonetisation were able to stop the Modi juggernaut in 2019 general elections. To the surprise of the regional satraps like Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik, the BJP has made inroads in their bastions where the Congress is lying idle.

The Opposition, which was reluctant to admit the Modi wave in 2014, has been caught in a Catch-22 situation in 2019 again. Though issues like arm-twisting the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the ruling BJP’s favour EVM rigging dominated the political discourse, the Opposition parties failed to feel the nerves of people. Rahul Gandhi’s much-discussed minimum income guarantee scheme under the NYAY also lost its sheen. Definitely, the Congress’s vote share has gone up but not as claimed by the party leaders.

Uttar Pradesh:

After the “UP Ke Ladke” roadshow in 2014, the “Bua-Babua jugalbandi” in 2019 also flopped at the political box office. While the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance managed to bag some key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, its act as a spoiler in the saffron party’s win has witnessed a major setback. On the other hand, the Congress’ plan to rope in Priyanka Vadra Gandhi as a star campaigner and leading face of the party seems to have proved a damp squib.

Bihar:

The anti-incumbency factor against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar has failed to gather steam. The voters of Bihar have summarily rejected the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The BJP-JD(U) alliance is leading over 38 seats while the RJD-Congress is leading in just two seats. BJP’s bete-noir Shatrughan Sinha, who is contesting against Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib, is lagging behind Union ministers Giriraj Singh. Similarly, the voters of Begu Sarai summarily rejected fiery young politician Kanhaiya Kumar for BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Madhya Pradesh:

Bhopal, which has been a BJP bastion for three decades, witnesses saffron surge in the general elections. BJP candidate and Malagaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur, who stirred a controversy over her comments glorifying Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse, was leading by more 1 lakh votes against former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had won the Guna Lok Sabha seat in 2014, was trailing to BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh.

Rajasthan:

The BJP took massive lead in Ajmer and Pali decimating the Congress which had won 99 seats out of 200 seats in the Rajasthan assembly elections in 2018. BJP’s Diya Kumari was declared the winner from Rajsamand Lok Sabha seat in the state. Trends showed the party was leading in 24 of 25 seats there. The Congress Party, which won the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan in December 2018, failed to capitalise on victories and the result is clearly visible in the three states.

Gujarat:

The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to sweep Gujarat with leads in all 26 seats. BJP candidates were leading on Unjha, Dhrangadhra, Manavadar and Jamnagar rural seats while party president Amit Shah was leading in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Amit Shah has emerged as a clear favorite in Gandhinagar which is a traditional BJP bastion. Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said the party leaders were confident that the people of Gujarat would help them win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

