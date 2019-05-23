Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had won 282 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, is all set to break its past record, trends suggest.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the party’s HQ in New Delhi after counting of votes indicated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has got a single absolute majority . The counting of votes is still underway and the Election Commission of India is expected to make the final announcement soon. The BJP, which had won 282 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, is all set to break its past record, trends suggest.

Thanking the voters for their overwhelming support, the prime minister said so many elections have taken place in this country since it got independence, but the maximum voting took place in this election despite soaring temperature up to 40-42 degree Celsius. Modi also thanked the rain god for showering his blessings on this grand celebration of democracy (Aaj svayam Meghraja bhi is vijay utsav mein shareek hone ke liye hamare beech hain). While the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections were trickling in, light rains lashed Delhi after a brief dust storm which brought the temperatures down.

Modi credited the country for the BJP’s magnificent victory. He said, “If someone has won it’s Hindustan that has won, it’s democracy that has won, it’s public that has won, and therefore, all the BJP and NDA people with humility dedicate this victory to public. I congratulate all the winners, no matter from which party or which region they contested”.

The prime minister also said that he couldn’t pay attention to results as he was busy and didn’t have much information about it. It was BJP president Amit Shah who briefed him about the massive victory.

Launching a scathing attack on the political pundits who were casting aspersions about the BJP’s performance in the general elections, Modi said the political pundits of this country will have to change their 20th-century mindset.

He said the secular brigade of the country stopped speaking from 2014 to 2019 and the recent election has proved that no political party can hoodwink the common man in the name of secularism (2014 se 2019 aate aate secularism ki jamaat ne bolna bandh kar diya. Is chunaav mein ek bhi rajnetik dal secularism ka naqab pehen kar janta ko gumrah nahi kar paya).

