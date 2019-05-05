Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rajnath Singh among key contestants in fifth phase: Congress presidents Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh are seeking re-election from Amethi, Rae Bareli and Lucknow respectively.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rajnath Singh among key contestants in fifth phase: The fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections would be held on Monday across 51 parliamentary seats in seven states. Voters would cast their ballot in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir. The most interesting part about the upcoming phase is that the voters would decide the fate of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Congress president is fighting against Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi. Political observers have predicted a direct fight between the two. In the last Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Smriti by more than one lakh votes. The Gathbandhan of SP, BSP and RLD has not fielded a candidate from Amethi, leaving the seat for Congress.

Congress chief is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad seat. After filing his nomination papers from Wayanad, BJP accused Gandhi of trying to find a safe seat as he was going to be defeated by Smriti.

Tomorrow’s polling will also decide the candidature of the Union Home Minister who is fighting from Lucknow. Congress has pitted Pramod Krishnam and Gathbandhan has fielded Poonam Sinha against BJP heavyweight. Poonam’s husband and Congress candidate from Patna Sahib seat Shatrughan Sinha also campaigned for her wife.

The Congress candidate has slammed Shatrughan for supporting former’s rival, saying that actor-turned-politician seems to have joined Congress but he is yet to resign from RSS. Before joining the Congress, former Bollywood actor was a BJP parliamentarian.

The UPA chairperson is seeking re-election from Rae Bareli who has held the seat since 2004. The BJP has pitted Dinesh Pratap Singh on the four-time parliamentarian. He is seen as a strong man who could give Sonia a direct fight. Singh recently left Congress and joined the saffron party.

