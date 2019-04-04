Lok Sabha elections 2019: On March 10, 2019, the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the 17th Lok Sabha elections and it was the same day when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) also came into effect. Ever since then a number of cases have been reported from across the country over the alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

Among all the cases related to the violation of the MCC, here is a compilation of some of the alleged violations of model code of conduct that have been reported so far:

Namo TV launch

One of the recent alleged violation of the model code of conduct were reported after a channel titled NaMo TV was launched quietly on March 31, 2019. The channel broadly features PM Modi and his speeches along with the BJP-centric content. Almost every BJP social media handles have tweeted about the channel asking people to tune into it.

Soon after the matter was raised by the opposition parties, the EC wrote to the information and broadcasting ministry, seeking a report on the sudden launch of NaMo TV that too ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, the I&B responded saying that the Namo TV was not a licensed channel but a direct-to-home advertisement platform.

Doordarshan broadcasting PM Modi’s ‘Mai Bhi Chowkidaar address’ on March 31

The Election Commission has also sought a report from Doordarshan asking how the public broadcaster telecasted an hour-long live PM Modi’s public address ‘mein bhi chowkidaar’ on March 31. The matter was raised by the Congress in an official complaint to the Election Commission.

Book on Rafale deal

‘Nattai Ulukkum Rafale Bera Uzhaal’ (Rafale: The Scam That Shook the Nation), a book mainly based on Rafale allegations, was seized by the Election Commission flying squad, Chennai on April 3. The commission alleged that the book was violating the model code of conduct.

The commission had seized over 150 books written by S Vijayan from Bharathi Puthakalayam, a bookshop and publishing house linked to the CPM.

Modi ki Sena

The Election Commission of India recently issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after he referred to the Indian Army as Modi Ki Sena. His statement was also criticised by several Indian Army veterans for politicising the Army for their political gains.

